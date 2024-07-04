Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/07/2024 – 20:23

The constitutional urgency requested by the government from the Chamber of Deputies for the processing of the tax reform regulation bill also applies to the Senate. As a result, senators will have 45 days to vote on the text after it has been approved by the deputies.

After this deadline, the proposal will be blocked on the Senate’s agenda, unless the government ends up removing the constitutional urgency, which is a prerogative of the President of the Republic.

Constitutional urgency is automatically valid, without the need for approval of a request in the plenary. In this case, the processing is accelerated, without the text having to go through committees first.

The government requested urgency for the first complementary bill of regulation, which deals with the general law of the Contribution on Goods and Services (CBS), the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS) and the Selective Tax, in addition to terms such as basic food basket and cashback.

There is also a second project, which deals with the Management Committee and the distribution of IBS revenue to states and municipalities. This proposal has not yet had its report presented.