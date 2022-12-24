With the dawning of a new year, the United Arab Emirates is stepping towards strengthening its position locally, regionally and internationally, embodying a unique development model that fits the requirements of the present and the future, and keeps pace with the concepts and foundations of sustainability. Effectiveness, that person who is proud of his national identity and cultural heritage, who is always looking to interact with the developments of the age and its advanced technologies, whose aspirations embrace space with ambition, leadership, innovation and distinction.

With the dawning of the new year, we proceed with confidence and determination under the banner of a united house, and behind the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. And their brothers, Their Highnesses the Sheiks, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates. Behind this flag, the people of the Emirates are moving towards the heights, raising their heads, looking forward to a bright future, creating a tomorrow full of hope always, in which every citizen, male and female, breathes in it, but every resident on the earth. , and the making of the impossible, in a homeland that believes that human well-being is a goal and a message, and a goal that unites efforts to achieve it always.

With the advent of the year 2023, the image of the UAE will become brighter and brighter in the foreheads of nations as the capital of tolerance and human brotherhood, and an authentic symbol of peace and love that should prevail among people of all walks, cultures and beliefs.

In the new year, we proceed with confidence and determination, always translating the legacy of the founding leader, the late father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who made prosperity a permanent title for the United Arab Emirates, this legacy that the wise leadership embodies day after day as a way of life, and today With the advent of the new year, we renew our determination, will, and pure intention to always redouble our efforts and sweat for the sake of the nation’s elevation, raising its flag, doubling its civilizational achievements, and maximizing its national gains.

In the new year, each of us must sit in a meditation session with himself, review the achievements that have been achieved on the individual and family level, evaluate the performance of the past year, and after this evaluation draw an executive map for himself and his family during the new year. We must stand well in our responsibility to care for Our families, directing young men and women, consolidating national identity, supporting their academic career, and supporting their efforts to unleash creativity and innovation for the talents that inhabit every young man and girl in our dear country. To them is the juice of our thought, and the summary of our experiences with life, which are experiences that young people and youth should listen to carefully, and take lessons and wisdom from the generation of pioneers, as wisdom is always the path of guidance on which tomorrow’s renaissance and future prosperity is based.

In the new year, we pray to God Almighty to perpetuate the blessing of security, safety, stability, prosperity, leadership and excellence on our dear homeland. Oh God, Amen. Oh God, Amen.

Secretary General of the Khalifa Educational Award