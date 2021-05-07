Joe Biden salutes from Air Force One, May 6. Alex Brandon / AP

America will never cease to amaze us. After four years of systematic attacks on multilateralism, the election of the moderate Joe Biden did not give us much hope of change. However, it is at the origin of an initiative that could mean a revolution in the financing of world economies brought to their knees by the covid-19 pandemic.

At first glance, what Washington just announced, a 21% minimum corporate tax rate on the profits of foreign companies, is a unilateral decision. This means that, for example, subsidiaries of US multinationals located in Ireland (where the rate is 12.5%) will immediately pay an additional 8.5% tax bracket to the tax authorities of their country.

Actually, this proposal, which will be part of the package of measures to finance a $ 1.9 trillion recovery plan, is a great opportunity. If a significant number of countries followed the example of the United States, multinationals would no longer have an incentive to mask their practices by artificially concentrating their profits in jurisdictions with low or no taxation. In this way, the latter would be forced to react by applying the minimum rate instead of stealing fiscal resources from other countries. Tax havens would no longer have a reason to exist.

America’s ambition thus rekindles the possibility of a global agreement and of ending the devastating race to the bottom on corporate tax that we have witnessed for forty years. For the first time, we have the opportunity to overcome the resistance of those powers that mistakenly considered – beginning with the United States – that obeying the demands of multinationals is the best way to serve their national interest. Seen from a European perspective, it would be the way to avoid the blockade of Ireland or the Netherlands in multiple tax reforms.

Of course, the counter-offensive is already underway. Some economists, including the president of the World Bank himself, claim that this rate of 21% would be excessive, and that it would harm developing countries, depriving them of a valuable tool to attract investment.

This is unacceptable speech. Studies show that when a large company considers where to locate a production unit, tax advantages are not its priority on the list of criteria to consider. In reality, the tax advantage appears far behind other issues such as the quality of infrastructure, education and the good health of workers, or even legal certainty. Furthermore, developing countries are the first to lose out in this growing tax competition. Your budgets depend proportionally more of what is collected through corporate tax than in richer nations.

Spokespeople for large companies have been quick to pick up on this rhetoric, saying they are in favor of global tax harmonization, but with a much lower rate, 12.5% ​​for example. This amounts to a plea in favor of the status quo in which the only winners are the multinationals.

In the Independent Commission for the Reform of International Corporate Taxation (ICRICT), of which I am a member along with economists such as Joseph Stiglitz, Thomas Piketty and Gabriel Zucman, we believe that, globally, the global minimum tax rate should be 25%. However, 21% would already be a step in the right direction, and it is important to underline this.

That is why it is crucial that other powers align themselves with the United States and commit to supporting this global initiative that burdens large multinationals, wherever they are from, at a minimum rate of at least 21%. Germany has already explicitly shown its support, both for the idea of ​​a global agreement on a world minimum, and for the percentage under discussion. France seems that also, although with a small mouth, now it is Spain’s turn. The role of these countries will also be vital in convincing their neighbors to do the same. This is the only way to put an end to the hypocrisy that allows the existence of various tax havens in the European Union itself.

Even London must also understand that it is no longer possible to trust the strategy of the dumping fiscal to prosper, and that the only way to finance sustainable growth is to support the passage and broad application of a global minimum tax of at least 21%.

It is also time to demand more transparency in the European Union, with the publication of the profits of multinationals, broken down country by country. If France, for example, were to commit to this, it would allow everyone in Spain, citizens, policy makers, journalists and researchers, to know how much French companies declare in the country, how many employees they have and how much taxes they pay. In Spain, according to the Tax Agency itself, there are 22 business groups that in practice do not pay more than 1% in corporation tax. This initiative, which is now under discussion among the European institutions, would be an essential step in restoring trust in the tax system in general, in business practices, and a way to hold large corporations and governments accountable. The European Union would be at the forefront of international transparency.

The Covid-19 pandemic, the most serious health crisis our planet has known in more than a century, forces us to fundamentally rethink the notion of solidarity and international equity. Today we have a unique opportunity, let’s not miss it.

Eva joly She is a lawyer, member of the Independent Commission for the Tax Reform of International Companies (ICRICT) and former member of the European Parliament, where she was vice-president of the Investigation Commission on Money Laundering, Tax Evasion and Fraud