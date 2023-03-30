Yes President, of course. We are in vulture season. Florestan.

Last Saturday the 18th, in the ZócaloPresident López Obrador, instead of exalting the anniversary that called for the date, the 85th anniversary of the oil expropriation of General Lázaro Cárdenas, he left for his priority: the presidential succession. And he said that Don Lázaro was wrong by not choosing General Francisco Múgica as his successor, who was the most faithful representative of his policy and went for Manuel Ávila Camacho, also a divisionist, the conservative, leaving the message that he was not going to making the same mistake, choosing, as he said, a moderate.

On Tuesday, when interviewing the Secretary of the Interior and presidential candidate, Adán Augusto López Hernández, I asked him if today in López Obrador’s deck there was a Múgica and an Ávila Camacho and he replied: Well, I think there are some of the sides.

-And who would be Múgica and who would be Ávila Camacho?

-My colleagues will be offended if I say one or the other. Let’s leave it better. Regarding López Obrador’s mandate to his successor, he told me that it is valid because it is a project to consolidate the transformation, for which three fundamental elements are required: unity, loyalty and continuity.

And after reiterating that he will be the next president of Mexico, he told me that his relationship with his countryman will be one of friendship, respect, trust, and camaraderie. For all of us he is a reference, a guide.

Given this definition, I told him that it was clear to him that the Executive Power rests with a single person, not two, and he said yes, adding that what is clear is that in 2024 there will be a generational change and that he, at 59 years old, the youngest of the presidential candidates, will be that changeso emphatic.

remnants

1. RESPONSIBILITIES.– Marcelo Ebrard’s office reported that President López Obrador modified the agreement by which the responsibility for migration policy fell on him, and insisted that it belongs to the Interior, through the National Institute of Migration, directed by the absent Francisco Garduño , appointed by López Obrador and who has not shown his face;

2. AUTONOMY.- Rector Enrique Graue, before the presidential offensive against UNAM, reiterated that his greatest commitment is to respect university autonomy and that there be no interference in the process of his succession. And he added: I commit myself and I will defend it prudently and, of course, with intensity. There is the answer to the temptations of López Obrador;

3. NEIGHBORHOOD.- Ambassador Ken Salazar, when offering his condolences for the tragedy in Ciudad Juárez, already 39 dead, said that it is a reminder to both governments of the importance of fixing a broken migration system, which no one has mentioned here. With Rosa Icela, Undersecretary Todd Robinson and at a distance Antony Blinken, he had a meeting about Fentanyl.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

