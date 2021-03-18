President Alberto Fernández analyzed this afternoon the health situation due to the coronavirus pandemic and the vaccination plan underway throughout the national territory, in a videoconference with the governors of the entire country and the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

“The purpose of the call is to evaluate the progress of the vaccination plan throughout the country, the epidemiological situation in each district and the measures to be taken in the face of the possibility of the emergence of a second wave of coronavirus cases,” official sources indicated to Telam.

The President is accompanied by the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti; the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero; the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo de Pedro, and the Secretary General, Julio Vitobello.

Almost a year after the preventive and compulsory social isolation decreed on March 20 of last year, Fernández -from the residence of Olivos- thus returns to analyze with the provincial leaders the health panorama, given the increase in cases in the countries of the region Y the possibility of a second wave of the virus reaching the country.

Late on Wednesday, in important offices of the Executive there were conflicting versions about the imminence of new restrictions on local circulation. In some offices they do not rule out that before the weekend there will be a return to night restrictions, such as those established in January. The Buenos Aires Vice Minister of Health, Nicolas Kreplak, advanced it last Friday, although later his request was relativized by the President’s order to “close as little as possible.”

On Wednesday, specialists warned that “there is no reason” for a second wave of coronavirus not to occur in Argentina as it did in Europe and recommended continuing with prevention measures because the health situation is “could complicate in May and June”.

“There is no reason to think that the model of what began as the second wave in Europe after the end of the European summer and that today is sustained in some countries such as France and Italy does not happen in Argentina,” said Tomás Orduna, member of the Committee of Experts that advises the President.

In the videoconference this Thursday, the President and the governors also analyze the progress of the vaccination plan throughout the country.

According to the updated Public Vaccination Monitor figures, 3,843,565 doses were distributed throughout the country and 2,805,153 have already been applied. A total of 2,289,249 people were inoculated with one dose while 515,904 were inoculated with the two doses.

JPE