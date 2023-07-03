Full moon night and sleep at risk. Tonight the first ‘supermoon’ of four in 2023 debutsconcentrated between the summer and the beginning of autumn, a phenomenon that occurs when our satellite reaches the fullness phase while it is at the minimum distance from the Earth, thus appearing larger. An event that can affect night restif we consider the results of some studies in recent years (including a research by the University of Washington in January 2021 published in ‘Science Advanced’), which have highlighted how the phases of the moon can influence sleep and, in particular, how you sleep less on full moon nights.

The good sleep rules are more useful than ever on these occasions. The first tip is to prefer quiet activities, avoid tasks that require concentration before going to bed and above all, as neurologists suggest, avoid screens – TV, cell phones, tablets – after dinner or at least an hour before going to bed .

A light and digestible dinner based on lean proteins, vegetables, whole foods and ‘sleep-friendly’ foods such as oats, barley, rice, olives, dried fruit is essential. Absolutely prohibited, however, alcohol and all exciting substances.