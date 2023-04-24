CME VideoWatch shows that markets are betting 88.6 percent that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its scheduled meeting on May 2-3.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold bars.

The dollar rose 0.1 percent, making gold more expensive for buyers who hold other currencies.

Moreover, the European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on May 4th with the possibility of a half-point hike. The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates to 4.5 percent on May 11.

The change in prices

The spot gold price fell 0.1 percent to $1980.89 an ounce by 0613 GMT. US gold futures settled at $1,990.20.

“Some rise in US Treasury yields after preliminary PMI data on Friday keeps downward pressure on gold prices,” said Yip Jun Rong, market analyst at IG.

Gold prices fell more than 1 percent on Friday after the release of surveys showing that business activity in the United States and the euro zone picked up pace in April.

As for other precious metals, silver fell in spot transactions by 0.3 percent, to $ 24.95 an ounce. Platinum fell 2.1% to $1,100.45, and palladium fell 1.1% to $1,583.94.