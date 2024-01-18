Ford has a rich, recent history of turning ordinary electric cars into superpowered freaks. Remember the Supervan 4, Mustang Mach-E 1400, Mustang CobraJet and F-100 Eluminator? They're all the work of Ford's Performance Demonstrator program. The newest member of the gang is the pickup above – the Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear.

This off-roader was built together with RTR Vehicles and uses the F-150 Lightning SuperCrew as a basis. There is a carbon fiber body, the track width and suspension travel have increased, the belly is a little further from the ground and the front and rear bumpers have been reworked. The suspension consists of double wishbones at the front and a multi-link rear axle. If off-roading is your thing, there may now be excess saliva.

Ford uses standard electric motors for the Switchgear

There are also steel sidebars, a skid plate under the front and 37-inch off-road tires. If two of them puncture, there are two spare wheels on board. The drivetrain remains completely standard. So there are two electric motors that provide four-wheel drive, 580 hp and 1,050 Nm. It draws energy from a 131-kWh battery.

You can also adjust the pickup for street use. Ride height is reduced from 33 centimeters to 18 centimeters on the front axle and from 28 centimeters to 12 centimeters at the rear. The wheels are then replaced by 20-inch ones with street tires.

On January 25, Ford will present the F-150 Lightning Switchgear to the public at the King of the Hammers race in Johnson Valley, California. In the images above, Ford released Vaughn Gittin Jr, the founder of RTR Vehicles, with the Switchgear. He shows that the heavy pick-up can fly very well. You can't order the pickup; it is a one-time project.