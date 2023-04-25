This Tuesday, at 11 am, the International Conference on the political process in Venezuela that the president of ColombiaGustavo Petro, convened in Bogotá to search forr an approach to the dialogue between Chavismo and the Venezuelan oppositionas well as to reposition the issue of democracy in the neighboring country on the international agenda.

To further that purposetoday they are summoned in the Palace of San Carlos, headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, foreign ministers of 19 countries and the High Representative for foreign policy of the European Union.

All eyes will be on the summit to find out what positions countries like the United States have, which, for example, appointed an envoy for the meeting.

Next, we give you a minute by minute account of how the conference unfolds.

Due to the direct threats to my family and daughters of the Maduro regime, which have spread to Colombia, I am taking this flight. Until we achieve free elections in Venezuela, we will continue to fight. I will give you more details tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/atam1f4n6E — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) April 25, 2023 April 24 11:00 p.m. Guaidó was expelled from Colombia Twelve hours before the start of the International Conference on the political process in Venezuela, the opposition leader to the Nicolás Maduro regime, Juan Guaidó, left Colombia around 11 pm on a flight from the El Dorado airport in Bogotá, bound for miamiUSA. Guaidó, who had entered the national territory irregularly, he was not invited to participate in the conference. The ticket had already been purchased by him. It is not true then that the national government has had a plane to transfer Mr. Guaidó to that country. Migration Colombia is vigilant that this trip occurs without any delay. – Colombia Foreign Ministry (@CancilleriaCol) April 25, 2023

What countries are invited?

​

Argentina, Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Honduras, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Portugal, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Spain, South Africa, Turkey and the United Kingdom, United States and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and European Union Security Policy.

What time does the summit start?



The conference for Venezuela in Bogotá starts this Tuesday, April 25 at 11 am

What does the Venezuelan opposition say?

“The main conclusion is that we agree that things must improve in Venezuela. Things are not well. They must change both economically, socially and politically. There must be a real space for democracy and the exercise of politics,” Stalin González told EL TIEMPO after a meeting in Hatogrande this weekend when they met with Petro.

What does Nicolás Maduro say?

This Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro assured that he hopes there will be a lifting of all sanctions after the summit.

“The first is the lifting of all illegal sanctions, the unilateral, illegitimate, illegal coercive measures that have been imposed against Venezuela since 2015, almost a number that is close to 1,000 sanctions against our economy, of our oil,” he said on Maduro’s program.

