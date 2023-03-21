His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that “with the support of our leaders and the intellect and determination of our youth, there is no limit to our ambitions in the field of space exploration.”

His Highness said in a post on his Twitter account on the occasion of the entry of the explorer Rashid into the orbit of the moon, “We are proud to record a new Emirati achievement … so that we are close to placing a footprint bearing the name of the builder of the renaissance of Dubai on the surface of the moon.”