In a virtual meeting, the members of the national board of Together for Change ratified the refusal to endorse extraordinary powers in Congress to Alberto Fernández to take measures in the context of the pandemic. Before starting his tour of Europe, the President had ordered to accelerate the project to shield the restrictions provided by decree. The ruling party will have to turn to allies and other blocs to advance in Deputies, the least favorable scenario for the Frente de Todos.

“We must not endorse Under no point of view greater powers that overwhelm the provincial and city autonomies ”, Mario Negri (UCR), Cristian Ritondo (PRO) and Juan López (Civic Coalition), the heads of the benches in the lower house, agreed at the beginning. In that section they referred to the Supreme Court ruling before the presentation of the City to maintain face-to-face classes. Horacio Rodríguez Larreta supported the position and alluded to the pronouncement of the Highest Court, in which it stated that it would not be modified even with a sanctioned law.

On that point Patricia Bullrich and Alfredo Cornejo also spoke. Another of the arguments of the opposition coalition will be based on the Article 29 of the Constitution, which prevents Congress from granting extraordinary powers to the Executive Power. Ritondo noted that by the Emergency Law, the President already has nine delegated powers.

The project had not yet entered Congress at the time of the virtual meeting, although the members of the board discounted that it would include the request for powers equivalent to the DNU signed by Alberto Fernández. Santiago Cafiero had advanced that the initiative will set parameters to divide the municipalities or departments into four groups (low, medium, high risk and epidemiological alarm) to determine the measures against the pandemic. As criteria would be established the number of cases over 100,000 inhabitants, the increase in the last 14 days and the occupation of intensive care beds.

Negri, Ritondo and López assured that the interblock will give its agreement to renew the mixed protocol for one month in Deputies, in the same terms as the previous one in relation to the condition that, to issue opinions in a virtual way, the president and the vice of the committees will have to agree, usually one of them from Together for Change .

“The government’s health strategy failed despite having the necessary power. We are not going to give Alberto Fernández more power. What he does need is clear management, getting vaccines for all Argentines, ”Cornejo tweeted after the table meeting. The head of the UCR participated after leaving hospitalization for coronavirus. In the virtual meeting there were criticism of the vaccination process: they stressed that in May less doses will arrive than expected.

Regarding the agreement to postpone the PASO and the general ones, the members of the table agreed to maintain the requirement to implement the single ballotIf it is not this year for the next electoral turn in 2023. With about 50 minutes of extension, this time there were no crossings between intransigents and moderates or counterpoints between Rodríguez Larreta and Bullrich. The head of the PRO had criticized the head of government for bimodality in secondary schools.

Mauricio Macri did not speak, and there were no comments at the meeting about his vaccination in Miami, something that some members had softly questioned in the previous one due to the contradiction with what the former president had said a few months ago: that he would not do it until “the last of the Argentine at risk and essential workers” was immunized .

Luis Naidenoff and Martín Lousteau for the UCR and Maximiliano Ferraro for the Civic Coalition also participated in the virtual meeting. María Eugenia Vidal, Humberto Schiavoni, Maricel Etchecoin and Miguel Pichetto were not connected. Next week it will be face-to-face.

PDL

