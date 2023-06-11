The clashes included the three cities of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, which are Khartoum, Omdurman, and Khartoum North. It concentrated more around residential areas and major bridges.

Eyewitnesses confirmed, to Sky News Arabia, that dozens of civilians were killed and wounded in several neighborhoods in southern and central Khartoum and the eastern Nile region, after powerful explosions rocked those areas.

The latest truce, brokered by Saudi Arabia and the US, was for 24 hours and began at 6:00 a.m. Saturday, local time.

The renewed clashes come amid sharp domestic and international criticism of the war, which has entered its ninth week, which has killed and injured more than 10,000 civilians and caused heavy material losses amid widespread looting and chaos. Stores, shops, and homes in Al-Amarat, Khartoum 2, Riyadh, and other residential neighborhoods were affected, causing great losses.

Fears are growing of serious repercussions of the ongoing fighting in Khartoum, especially in light of the significant security deterioration in the regions of Darfur and Kordofan, which are also witnessing fierce battles that have claimed the lives of more than 2,000 civilians during the past two months, amid reports of the displacement of hundreds of thousands to internal regions and neighboring countries.

Clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces broke out on April 15, punctuated by some truces between the two sides.