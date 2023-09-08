Côte d’Ivoire will host the African Cup of Nations, which will start on January 13, 2024, and will witness the participation of 24 teams.

Draw date

The Confederation of African Football has set next October 12 as the date for the draw, which will determine the six groups of the upcoming tournament.

The draw will be held in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan.

qualified Arab teams

The teams of Egypt, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia secured qualification for the tournament, while Mauritania and Sudan clung to the hope of crossing, in the event that they achieved victory in the last round.