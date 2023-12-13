The forecast is for increases to reach 180%; biggest increases should affect olive oil, pasta, flour and bread

Producers of food and other basic consumer items began sending new price lists to supermarkets on Monday (Dec 11, 2023). The new government of President Javier Milei has ended the subsidy program of his predecessor, Alberto Fernández. The forecast is that increases will reach 180%, according to the newspaper Clarin.

Some values ​​have already been passed on to consumers by supermarkets, while others should be readjusted soon. The biggest increases should affect olive oil, pasta, flour and bread. A liter of olive oil, for example, has gone from 800 to 2,000 pesos (from R$ 10.80 to R$ 27.00, approximately) in the last few days. Some types of bread rose by 80%. The amount paid for rice should also be affected.

The Fair Prices program, run by the government of former president Alberto Fernández, imposed a price freeze in exchange for benefits. The last agreement negotiated by former Economy Minister Sergio Massa established an increase of up to 12% in November and 8% in December, well below the inflation recorded in the country.

With Milei's arrival at Casa Rosada, on Sunday (Dec 10), the agreements were suspended. According to the Clarinthe estimate is that the prices of items that were part of the extinct program will increase, on average, by 20% to 25%.

The adjustment is motivated by the end of the payment of subsidies to companies and the adjustment of values ​​for inflation, as prices are out of date.

