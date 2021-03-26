Mercado Pago’s wallet expands its presence in the physical world. Now lets your customers extract money with your cell phone in shops, without the need to carry a card.

Thus, Marcos Galperín’s fintech joins a business in which Prisma and Mastercard were pioneers: the possibility of extracting cash when paying at a merchant with a debit card. The news comes almost at the same time that the free ATM operations ends.

According to him Prism index that the company draws up on the basis of data from the financial system, in the last quarter of last year the number of operations in bank terminals fell.

It was hand in hand with higher maximum amounts authorized for withdrawal at ATMs during 2020, which were extended to $ 15,000. Meanwhile, ehe use of debit cards increased in that same period and, associated with this, the withdrawal of cash in shops.

This type of operation is attractive to both users and merchants, especially because of the “opportunity” to withdraw cash at the till from a supermarket, for example, and why it has no cost to either party.

“The Extracash service is a great advantage also for shops, as avoid costs associated with cash management, “said Federico Cofman, head of Acquiring in Prisma Means of Payment. Currently, Prisma has 10,000 merchants where Extracash can be carried out with Visa debit cards.

Mercado Pago decided to enable a similar option for payments made through QR code from your wallet: it also has no cost, and is debited only the available balance in the account of this wallet either because it was charged by the client himself, because it is the result of a transfer to this account or because it is the amount resulting from a sale on the Mercado Libre platform.

“After having developed our QR network for more than three years, we understood that we have the network more extensive and with greater capillarity of Argentina; and that using that network was the way we could make life easier for users, “said Francisco Bouzas, senior manager of digital wallet at Mercado Pago.

“On the side of the shops handling cash is always a problem, so we also seek to bring you solutions. In our experience where it is already working, we not only help businesses to reduce the amount of cash and the costs associated with its management, but we also brought new payers to their boxes: people who made minimal purchases to be able to extract cash, “he said.

For now, this option is only enabled in service stations Axion Energy and the 150 stores that the food chain Mustard has across the country. In the coming weeks the chains will be added Diarco and Maxiconsumo and supermarkets Liberty.

But the growth projection is ambitious. “In Argentina hOh 17 thousand ATMs approximately. Non-bank networks such as Rapipago and Pago Fácil add another 15,000 and we want to become the largest retirement network in the country and with the highest capillarity, which is why we aim to exceed the number of ATMs there are“said Bouzas.

NE