Highlights: Pakistan’s propaganda is being destroyed

Virtual numbers and hot spots are increasing the challenge

More focus on human intelligence

Srinagar

Along with the elimination of terrorists, the Indian Army is also exposing the lies of Pakistan and destroying its propaganda. Earlier, the term foreign terrorists was used for terrorists from Pakistan, but now the army is directly referring to them as Pakistani terrorists. There is a continuous effort from Pakistan to infiltrate the terrorists and this time there has been an increase in infiltration and attempts to infiltrate through the international border in Punjab, Jammu and Rajasthan, which the security agencies consider as worrying. The terrorists are now using virtual numbers and hot spots for communication among themselves, which is becoming a major challenge for security agencies. However, according to a senior army officer, there is a greater focus on human intelligence.

27 launch pads active, including 275-310 terrorists

According to an official, there are currently 27 launch pads of terrorists active in PoK on the other side of Kashmir, in which there are estimated to be 275-310 terrorists. Most are from the Keran sector from where 83-90 terrorists are in infiltration. The terrorists are also short of weapons. Therefore, efforts are being made to provide arms to them. It also includes Chinese weapons. On 8 August this year, Chinese weapons were recovered for the first time.

Around 210 terrorists active in the valley, including 91 Pakistanis

There are estimated to be around 210 terrorists in the Kashmir Valley at present, of which 91 are Pakistani terrorists (PT) and 120 are local. Out of the 88 terrorists in North Kashmir, 66 are Pakistani terrorists and 25 out of 123 in South Kashmir are Pakistanis. Of the total terrorists, 48% belong to Hizbul Mujahideen, 25% Lashkar-e-Taiba, 16% Jaish-e-Mohammed, 8% Al Badar, 2% AGUH, 1% ISJK. There was no new recruitment in Alabdar for the last several years, but in July-August this year, 16 militants have joined Alabdar. Security agencies are also trying to understand the reason for this.

The terrorists changed the way of communication

The new way of communication of terrorists also remains a challenge. According to an official, now the terrorists are using virtual numbers for conversation. These are Canadian or US numbers and they are using the Internet by taking hot spots from someone else’s data and then making calls. Many are also interacting through internet-based multi-player games, which have the option of one-to-one chat. Explaining this challenge, a senior Army officer said that technical intelligence is easy but it also has its own challenges, as terrorists also keep adopting new methods. He said that is why we rely more on human intelligence. Our human intelligence has strengthened and now more people are giving information about terrorists. He said that out of all the operations conducted against terrorists in Kashmir this year, 60-70% of human intelligence was done.

What is virtual number

Cyber ​​security expert Jiten Jain said that there are many sites from which people from other countries can buy and they provide virtual numbers. They do not require a SIM. They activate apps like WhatsApp or Telegram through the wrong KYC. Many websites are also providing the facility that an internet based phone can be downloaded and received by downloading an app on mobile. Criminals have started using them because they cannot be intercepted.