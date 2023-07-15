Lis the engine running? Or not? I’m sitting in the car and I don’t hear a sound. I want to move electrically through Norway. Measured against the population, the country has the most e-cars: 22 percent of all cars are powered by electricity, and the figure for new registrations is even 83 percent. And no city has more of these cars than Bergen, with 38 percent of the population driving them. I want to get from Stavanger to Bergen, along the fjords and islets of the rugged coast. But is the engine running now – or not yet?

At home I share an old diesel with four others. My father always said, in an emergency, you can pour in frying fat, you can always get out of the way. Now I feel like I was in Knight Rider, the 80’s series where David Hasselhoff was able to talk to his car KITT. My car, whose engine is actually running, shows on the display that its battery lasts for 441 kilometers, but the number changes, sometimes more, sometimes less. In the 1990s, we used to fill up for five marks, driving on reserve was our extreme sport. At what charge level does the thrill of driving an e-car begin?