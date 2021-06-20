Less than three months before the elections, in the midst of the pandemic, with the tension of the piqueteros sectors on the rise and in the face of inflation that reached 21.5% from January to May, the Government seems determined to increase social spending, mainly the one referred to food assistance and plans related to job creation.

Thus it follows from the analysis that Clarion made the last movements of the budget execution of the Ministry of Social Development, that as of June 19, in the first 170 days of the year, you have already spent 64% of the funds you had planned for all of 2021, as reported by the official Open Budget site.

In total, from the portfolio headed by Daniel Arroyo to date, $ 161,294 million were accrued, at a rate of $ 948.7 million per day. The almost complete expenditure is based on two determining items in the ministerial structure: Food Policies and Actions of the National Program for Socio-Productive Inclusion and Local Development. In January, an average of $ 600 million was drawn every 24 hours; in May, it was $ 800 million.

These are the areas from which the resources for the Delivery of Alimentar Cards and the Empower Work plan, which account for 90% of the entire budget of the ministry and which are administered by leaders from La Cámpora and the Evita Movement.

Emilio Pérsico, one of the leaders of the Evita Movement and a government official.

The evolution of the game Food Policies it has been exponential. Initially forecast at $ 114,249 million, $ 90,387 million had already been spent, that is, 79.1% in less than one semester, which suggests that the level of spending will continue to rise for the rest of the year.

In charge of it is Laura Valeria Alonso, a key leader of La Cámpora, with a lot of influence within the ministry, where she works as secretary of Social Inclusion. From the millionaire cash that it manages, there are payments for “actions linked to the Alimentar Card, which consists of a monthly accreditation of funds” to holders of the Universal Child Allowance and other plans. And from there, there are also resources to assist school canteens, as stated in the message of the 2021 Budget.

The Another predominant item within Social Development is the one that administers the money from Empower Work, who directs the reference of the Evita Movement Persian Emile from the Ministry of Social Economy. The pace of spending execution has been slower than “Food Policies”, although also too accelerated taking into account the course of the year.



Laura Valeria Alonso, secretary of Social Inclusion, with the mayor of Quilmes Mayra Mendoza. Both from the group La Cámpora.

In five and a half months, 53.6% of the $ 112,047 million planned for 2021 was spent, that is, $ 60,115 million exact, destined to social organizations, but also to religious institutions, governments and municipalities that locally articulate the Empower Work. Between the two aforementioned programs, they have already exceeded $ 150.5 billion in spending, almost all of the $ 161.294 million for the entire ministry.

The growth of the games of both programs occurs at the beginning of the electoral calendar, less than a month after the closing of lists and after some polls were known that generated concern about the performance of the Government in the province of Buenos Aires in the next election.

The dilemma between welfare and employment support has been the reason for a constant push within the structure of Social Development. Minister Arroyo since last year has been raising the need to “transform social plans into work”, and Persico expressed himself in the same vein, who had thought about the Alimentar Card that “it is bread for today and hunger for tomorrow.” None other than Cristina Fernández de Kirchner had also warned President Alberto Fernández: “The plans are not enough.”

But also There are dissonant voices, which not only support policies such as the Alimentar Card, but also demand the return of the Emergency Family Income (IFE), the $ 10,000 bonus that was paid throughout 2020 to the sectors most vulnerable to the pandemic. Andrés Larroque, Minister of Social Development of the province of Buenos Aires, declared last month that it was “an indispensable tool.”

From the Government, this Saturday, they ruled out the return of the IFE. He was the Undersecretary of Integration and Training Policies of the Ministry of Social Economy, Daniel Menendez -referential of Somos Barrios de Pie-, who denied the possibility. “It was a juncture,” he argued.

The other social ‘petty cash’

.Outside the structure of the Ministry of Social Development, but under the orbit of the Presidency of the Nation, there is a “petty cash” managed by an official whose shares have been growing strongly in recent weeks and who is emerging as a possible candidate for the province of Buenos Aires in the next elections.

This is the National Council for the Coordination of Social Policies, which is in charge of Victoria Tolosa Paz, who monopolized flashes in the last week for having had a furious reaction in the Buenos Aires Legislature.

The funds received by the Council are $ 1,069 million, of which $ 274 million have been drawn to date, which motivates a low execution compared to the tranche of the current year: just over 25%.

Tolosa Paz is also part of the so-called Table Against Hunger, which is made up of other political actors and which had its last meeting in May. Initially announced by Alberto Fernández as a key axis of his Government, in a pandemic it was losing space and its meetings are held quarterly