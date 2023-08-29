Alexis Vega’s future with Chivas de Guadalajara could be in doubt. According to a Chivas Pasión report, the Mexican striker could leave the club at the end of 2024, when he ends his contract.
Vega, 25, is one of the most talented players for Chivas and Mexican soccer. The striker has been a key part of the team in recent years, helping the rojiblancos reach the Liga MX final in 2022.
However, the relationship between Vega and the board of the Sacred Flock has been marked by tension. The player has criticized the club on several occasions for his lack of commitment to the sports project.
In 2022, Vega renewed his contract with Chivas until 2024. However, the deal included a release clause that could be activated in December 2023.
According to Chivas Pasión, several European clubs would be interested in signing Vega. The striker has been linked with teams like Real Betis, Valencia, but injuries are also a factor to consider in his career.
If Vega decides to leave Verde Valle, it would be a significant loss for the club, but probably a relief financially. The striker is one of the most talented players in Mexico when he is healthy and his departure could weaken the team footballingly, but he would have the opportunity to use that money on another signing.
The possible transfer of Alexis Vega to a European club would be important news for Mexican soccer. Vega is one of the most promising players in Liga MX and his arrival in Europe would be a recognition of his talent.
Vega’s future remains uncertain. The player must decide if he wants to continue playing in Mexico or make the leap to Europe. The decision he makes will have a major impact on his career and that of Chivas.
