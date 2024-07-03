The PT member said that his government does not throw money away and encouraged food production as a way to contain inflation

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Wednesday (July 3, 2024) that his government is committed to fiscal responsibility and does not waste money. During the announcement of the Harvest Plan for family farming, the PT member encouraged an increase in food production to contain inflation. According to him, in these cases, the government must guarantee the prices of the surplus produced.

“Here in this government, we invest the money that is necessary, we spend on education, on health, on what is necessary, but we do not throw money away. Fiscal responsibility is not a word, it is a commitment of this government since 2003 and we will keep it to the letter.”he said.

Lula also stated that food producers need to plant more to avoid shortages of products and this putting pressure on inflation. According to him, the government will have to guarantee the price of food produced in excess.

“We have to encourage people to plant as much as possible and guarantee that, when it comes time to harvest, we won’t let them suffer losses because they planted too much. The government has to guarantee fair payment so that those people can get their products to the supermarket.”he said.

The PT member made a point of saying that if the production incentives have an effect, there will no longer be food inflation and the economic policy “without any surprises”.

“We will have an economic policy that will make this country grow, we will continue to transfer income and, at the same time, we will continue with the responsibility that we have always had”he declared.

Modulates economic discourse

Earlier on Wednesday (3 July), Lula avoided answering whether he expected the BC (Central Bank) to intervene in the exchange rate to contain the rise of the dollar. Instead, he said he would talk about “rice and beans”. The joke with journalists was upon arrival for the announcement of the Safra Plan for family farming.

Watch the moment (35s):

The real was the 5th currency that depreciated the most in the world in 2024, a survey by Poder360 based on data from Austin Rating. BC President Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday (June 27, 2024) that the rise in the dollar is related to the increased perception of risk in Brazil. He argued that there is no dysfunction in the foreign exchange market and that, therefore, there was no intervention by the monetary authority.

Lula criticized the president again BC on Tuesday (2nd July). He said that it is not possible to direct the monetary authority with “political bias”.

The US currency rose for the third consecutive day on Tuesday (2 July). In an interview with Radio Societyin Salvador, Bahia, Lula stated that the rise of the dollar is a “speculative attack” and that there is in Brazil a “speculative game of interests against the real”.

The PT member’s change in tone, highlighting concerns about inflation and fiscal responsibility, came after a meeting outside the official agenda with the Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, also on Wednesday (3 July).

This, in turn, had already said on Monday (1st July) that the rise of the dollar against the real was “bigger” than that of neighboring countries in recent days. He attributed the increase to “lots of noise”.

“Although the devaluation occurred all over the world, in general, here it was greater than in our peers, Colombia, Chile, Mexico”he declared in an interview with journalists, at the Ministry of Finance.