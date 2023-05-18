Carlos Horbach and Sérgio Banhos left the Electoral Court, and Lula must choose replacements from a triple list; nominees will analyze Bolsonaro’s case

With the departure of Minister Carlos Horbach from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) this Thursday (May 18, 2023), the Electoral Court now has two vacancies. The magistrate was appointed by the former president Michel Temer (MDB) as a substitute minister for the TSE in 2017 and reappointed by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2019. He became a titular minister in 2021, with a 2-year term. He declined to be reappointed this time.

Horbach sent a letter to the president of the TSE, Minister Alexandre Moraes, and Rosa Weber, president of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), waiving his reappointment to the post. In the document (full – 300 KB), the minister says he will dedicate himself to law and teaching at the Faculty of Law of USP (University of São Paulo).

On Wednesday (May 17), Sérgio Banhos also left the Court. He remained in office after 4 years and could not be reappointed.

The choice for the 2 substitutes on the Electoral Court should be narrowed down to 3 names:

André Ramos Tavares – Doctor and Master in Law from PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo) and former president of the Public Ethics Commission of the Presidency of the Republic;

Fabricio Juliano Mendes Medeiros – Master in Law and Public Policy from UniCEUB, specialist in Constitutional Procedural Law from UFS (Federal University of Sergipe) and member of Ibrade (Brazilian Institute of Electoral Law);

Floriano Marques – PhD in Public Law from USP (University of São Paulo), director of the Faculty of Law of USP and full professor of the Department of Public Law in the area of ​​Administrative Law.

Ramos Tavares is deputy minister of the Electoral Court. If he is nominated for a vacant position, his position will remain open.

The natural trend would be for substitute minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri to occupy one of the vacancies. However, the Power360 found that Bucchianeri should not be appointed to the Court. The reason would be the differences between the substitute minister and Alexandre de Moraes during the 2022 elections.

Nominations will be made by the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) from a triple list that will be forwarded by the STF.

BOLSONARO PROCESS

The substitutes for Banhos and Horbach will vote in the judgment of the lawsuit that asks for Bolsonaro’s ineligibility. The process deals with former president’s meeting with ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada, in July 2022.

The TSE, the body responsible for the jurisdiction of the country’s Electoral Justice, is composed of 7 members, namely:

3 ministers of the Federal Supreme Court;

2 ministers of the Superior Court of Justice; It is

2 lawyers appointed by the STF and appointed by the President of the Republic.

Both open wagons are intended for lawyers.