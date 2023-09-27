The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the country’s ambassador to Niger, Sylvain Itté, arrived in Paris this Wednesday (27), which represents a decisive step towards the end of the “France-Africa” concept, according to the French official himself. President Emmanuel Macron had announced it over the weekend.

At the end of August, Niger’s military junta, which took over the government through a coup d’état on July 26, had already expelled Itté, but Paris refused to comply with the order as it understood that the country’s true head of state African is President Mohamed Bazoum, deposed by the coup plotters.

Since Bazoum’s deposition, the military in Niger, which was a French colony until 1960, has made several accusations against Macron’s government. Among them, planning a military intervention in Niger, violating Nigerien airspace and releasing “terrorists”, accusations refuted by Paris.

Due to the French position for Bazoum’s return, protesters supporting the military vandalized the European country’s embassy in the capital Niamey four days after the coup.

Before Itté’s return this Wednesday, Macron had announced on Sunday (24) “an orderly exit by the end of the year” of the French military contingent in Niger, estimated at around 1,500 soldiers, due to the coup.

In an interview with broadcasters TF1 and France 2, Macron declared that France will be “always available” to help Africa in the fight against jihadist terrorism, as long as it is at the request of democratically elected governments or regional organizations.

“France-Africa is over [conceito geopolítico que refletia a

influência de Paris sobre suas ex-colônias africanas]. When there are coups d’état, we don’t intervene,” he said.

Since 2022, Niger has hosted a large part of the remaining troops from the French anti-jihadist operation Barkhane, who had been transferred from Mali, where a military junta in power allied with Russia categorically rejected the French presence on its territory.

“We were there because Niger asked us, Burkina Faso and Mali, to help them fight terrorism in their territories. Today, these countries have been victims of coups d’état,” said Macron. (With EFE Agency)