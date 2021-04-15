With the economy in the red, the $ 15,000 bond that the Government will pay in the new confinement forces rearm fiscal accounts to keep covering holes.

President Alberto Fernández announced today that he will be awarded Help from $ 15,000 to the beneficiaries of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH), for pregnancy (AUE) and to monotributistas of categories A and B.

That universe exceeds 3.5 million people throughout the country. Regarding the $ 15,000 bond, the president said that “All those who are affected will access” due to the new restrictions that, for the moment, apply in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires.

And he explained that if the provinces adhere to the closures, those who live in those districts they will also receive help. So the number of beneficiaries It varies from 4.5 million if it reaches the whole country to 1.8 million if it is only for AMBA.

The same happens with the fiscal cost that moves between $ 70,000 million and $ 25,000 million, according to how many bonuses are paid.

In any case, the cost will be below that generated last year by the Emergency Family Income (IFE), the $ 10,000 bonus that reached 9 million of people. Each of the three payments that occurred in 2020 had a fiscal outlay of $ 90,000 million.

Where will the resources come from?

This afternoon, the head of ANSES, Fernanda Raverta, It will give details of how the new payment will be and to whom it will arrive.

Without these details, economists design different scenarios to assess the fiscal impact of the measure.

For Fernando Marull, director of FMyA, if the beneficiaries are 3 million, the fiscal cost of the measure will be $ 45,000 million0.1 points of GDP.

“This is a quasi IFE adjusted for inflation. It can be financed with higher taxes – until now there have been no announcements in that sense – with more debt or with a “little machine”, that is, monetary issuance. And also reassigning games, as was done at the time with the IFE ”, said Marull.

For Marull, for now the impact on activity of the new restrictions, “has been mild, since the measures are more limited than those of last year. For now the sectors affected are 10% of the activity, although there will be others that will be indirectly affected by lower demand ”.

“The measures that have been implemented so far they are more limited in terms of economic impact than last year, when many activities were closed, including the industry, ”said Martín Vauthier, director of the EcoGo consultancy.

To this is added that “The space for fiscal and monetary response today is also much more limited. Last year there was a deficit of 6.5% of GDP with a deterioration in the Central Bank’s balance sheet ”.

For this year, the forecast is that the fiscal deficit will reach 4.5%, amidst the cross pressure between the need to order the accounts to reach an agreement with the Monetary Fund and the urgency to add political capital ahead of the elections.

If the new bond is limited only to the AMBA and it is for the only time, “it would have a fiscal impact of $ 25,000 million, equivalent to 0.06% of GDP. Thus, the entire “Covid expense” for this month, including vaccines, REPRO, Alimentar Card and this bonus, represents the 0.15% of GDP for April. Last year it was 0.5% per month, ”said Vauthier.

“The economy has much less cushion than last year. Argentina remains out of the credit market with the current levels of country risk. And financing the increase in spending via monetary issuance also has risks, since it could lead to greater exchange rate pressures, “he explained.

Guido Lorenzo, director of LCG, estimates that the new bond will have between 3 and 4.5 million beneficiaries, with a maximum cost of $ 70,000 million, between 0.2 and 0.3% of GDP. “It is a number that cannot be assembled that easily at the 4.5% deficit that the Budget already carries.”

“What worries me is that last year the direct assistance expenditure of IFE and the ATP It was 2 points of GDP in 7/8 months and now the expense is 0.2% in just fifteen days“Said Lorenzo.

This type of measure “create a delusion that you can solve problems when you are actually making them worse. It is easier to distribute benefits than to take them away later. “

AQ