After an abrupt departure from Atalanta, Alejandro “Papu” Gómez was able to bring his magic to the victory of Sevilla against Almería in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. Thanks to Lucas Ocampos’ goal, the Andalusian team beat the rojiblancos 1-0 and won a direct ticket to the semifinals of the championship.

Papu had a more than acceptable performance in his official presentation with Sevilla. Especially considering the time he was inactive after leaving the Atalanta. In 60 minutes of the game, the Argentine midfielder’s follow-up sheet says that Papu contributed 50 touches of the ball, had a 96% accuracy in passing, won 2 of four personal duels and threw four good crosses out of a total of six.

Papu disputes a ball against Serbian Radosav Petrovic from Almería. Photo: Carlos Barba (EFE).

However, this was not enough for coach Julen Lopetegui, who decided to take him out in the second half for Jesús “Suso” Fernández. The key to the game was in that change, since the Spanish would have the center on his feet that would give Sevilla victory.

At 67 minutes into the second half, and after a great center from “Suso”, Lucas Ocampos would head the first and only goal of the match. The 1-0 meant the fourth goal this season for former River Plate, in just 18 games as a starter (2 as a substitute).

With this victory, Sevilla will have to wait until eNext Friday when the semifinal crosses of the Copa del Rey are drawn.

On the other hand, Papu joins a team with a great present. The Europa League champion is in the fourth position in La Liga 2021 (32 points). And on February 17 they will face Borussia Dortmund for the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League.