Rayados de Monterrey was eliminated from the semifinal of the Clausura 2023 Tournament at the hands of Tigres. This defeat made a deep impression on the high command of the royal club, who are upset with Vucetich’s performance in the semifinal.
According to information from Aztec TVthe next few days will be essential to determine what will happen to the next destination of Victor Manuel Vucetich.
Said source points out that those in long pants from La Pandilla are already analyzing possible substitutes for ‘King Midas’, in case it is necessary to end the employment relationship.
Likewise, it was the manager of the club, José Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriega, who last Saturday explained that the future of Vucetich would be studied, because the ways in which they were eliminated were not liked.
So far, one of the main candidates to fill the position that would become vacant is Juan Carlos Osorio. The Colombian helmsman who was in charge of the Mexican team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, becomes Rayados’ first choice.
However, the negotiations would not be easy, since the strategist is directing the Zamalek of the Egyptian league.
This is how there is an atmosphere of uncertainty in the Monterrey team, where not even their own players know what is coming, or what will happen to the experienced technical director. In 90 min we will continue reporting.
#days #numbered #news #continuity #Vucetich
Leave a Reply