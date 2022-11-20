It’s 1971 and Enzo Ferrari has a problem. A shakedown running a race car on the local circuit near the factory is really not an option anymore. The increasingly faster machines are starting to raise serious questions about the safety features on the aging Autodromo di Modena, and it takes one prototype to poke its nose outside a pit box for the spy photographers’ color cameras to be focused on them.

All the secrets of the Scuderia are for sale, at the right price. In addition: Ferrari has not been able to win the F1 Constructors’ Championship since 1964, and it is now the Brits like Lotus and Tyrrell, equipped with the innovative Cosworth engines, who call the shots. Meanwhile, even in Italy, even in the 1970s, the desirability of testing sports cars on public roads is increasingly being questioned.

How did they do that then?

A decade earlier, the hills around Modena were buzzing with the echoes of V12 engines, but times are changing and Enzo desperately needs a place where he can fine-tune his creations away from the prying eyes of the public and the competition.

Happy signore Ferrari was smart enough to buy a piece of farmland opposite its factory in Maranello, where the company has been based since 1947. And it’s only been a few years since the almighty Fiat bought a 50 percent stake in its brainchild, ensuring the brand’s (and still Italian, not American) survival chances for now.

The first plans for the test track

Thus, fortunately in possession of both money and land, Enzo designs a private Ferrari circuit, more or less around the old white farmhouse with the red door in which he now resides. The circuit incorporates elements of some of the world’s most terrifying racetracks: the Gasometer hairpin in Monaco (nowadays La Rascasse and Anthony Noghes), the second Flugplatz jump on the Nürburgring’s infamous Nordschleife – a blind crest above the Suzuka like bridge.

Using the shape of the number 8 allowed 3,000 feet of Scuderia boot camp to be crammed into the facility. The whole was ready for use in April 1972. Fiorano, where everything from the 308 to the 812 Competizione and beyond has been tested to the core, celebrates its 50th anniversary this yeare birthday.

Fiorano’s real record

The lap record still belongs to Michael Schumacher. When you were still allowed to test during the season, he drove his 900 hp F2004, with V10, around in an astonishing 55.9 seconds. A LaFerrari takes 1 minute and 19.7 seconds, which is 21 seconds faster than a Testarossa. That, boys and girls, is progress.

But in Fiorano’s half-century of existence, no all-electric lap record has ever been set. The reason is relatively simple: Ferrari has never built a fully electric car. But if we Top Gear seeing that a milestone can be hit somewhere, we are not the types to keep dreaming and musing.

Add the action to the word

We pick up the phone, call Maranello and pitch an idea that would have spilled a cup of Lavazza over a table here and there. Because where Ferrari may not be quite ready to go completely on the battery yet, a British company has already taken an advance on this. Which brings us to the introduction of the must have Christmas present for the ultimate spoiled kid, courtesy of Oxfordshire’s Little Car Company: the Ferrari Testa Rossa Junior.

This beautiful 75 percent scale replica of the 250 Testa Rossa – the late 1950s race car that won both Le Mans and Sebring three times – is the successor to the ‘Baby’ Bugatti Type 35 and the shrunken Aston Martin DB5 Volante, and I will insist to death that it is the most exquisite automobile in the entire magazine you are now holding.

The price of a Ferrari Testa Rossa Junior

But even for a Little Car Company machine, the TRJ is special. And you can, for £100,000. After all, Ferrari is not a little, but very picky when it comes to licenses. If you put even one tiny Prancing Horse logo on something you put together in your shed, an army of lawyers will be at your door in less time than it takes you to say ‘disastrous Formula 1 tire strategy’.

But Ferrari was so impressed with the workmanship at the Little Car Company that they gave all 299 units their official blessing – on one condition. The miniature Redhead had to be faster and better to drive than any of the Little Car Company’s other creations. And so this device has a top speed of more than 80 km/h; more than enough for a searing new record on the Fiorano circuit.

The engine of the little Testa Rossa

Beneath the hand-beaten aluminum body and the seats wrapped in Ferrari-approved cowhide, lies a 17 hp electric motor that drives the rear wheels through an open differential. It’s a real little racer, with a space frame chassis, coil springs and Pirelli tires.

The brakes are Brembos from a Ducati superbike. The complex spoked wheels were specially ordered and custom made by Borrani, who also made the original rims of the 250 Testa Rossa. On the Junior, they are a popular £8,000 option.

We try to get into the Ferrari Testa Rossa Junior

I am 1.83 meters tall and getting in is still quite difficult. The ‘doors’ are just for decoration, so I carefully put my feet in the car, frantically trying not to touch the seats, then lower myself and slide into the tunnel until my buddies 46 hit the 488 Pista pedals. No, nothing ‘pretending’: the part numbers are identical.

Nardi has created a bonsai version of the iconic wooden steering wheel. It’s great to see how the 250’s dashboard has been ‘reinterpreted’: instead of a tachometer or oil pressure gauge, the correctly font gauges now show battery charge, engine and battery temperature and power, from 0 to 100 percent .

The different driving modes

Best of all, the tiny key doubles as a cute facsimile of Ferrari’s familiar manettinobutton to select riding modes. Like an 812 Superfast, they affect the way the car drives. The first mode, Novice, is for the novice driver. Only 1.3 horsepower is released and the top speed is 25 km/h. If you’re a billionaire buying one for little Nikita, you can kind of watch out that he doesn’t crash himself.

The Comfort mode takes you to 5.3 hp and 48 km / h. Okay. Sport continues: 13.2 hp and 64 km/h. And today, for us, the LCC engineers have unlocked the Race mode, for the full fury of 16 hp and 80 km/h. And as befits a 1950s race car, there’s no airbag, no rollbar, and no seatbelt. Buono.

Back to the track

Fiorano is a serious test track. The pit garage is packed with screens that give a live feed of every turn. Sensors in the asphalt provide gigabytes of data for the engineers to analyze and the circuit is usually fully booked a year in advance with all kinds of activities. I managed to zip through a couple of hours to do a handful of laps, get the photography and video done and make history.

So I am very happy when I am finally on the road. It’s 38 degrees in the shade and my racing suit (which, like the car, is two sizes too small) is getting soggy with sweat. The pit crew warns that the temperature of the asphalt is 62 degrees, quite close to the value at which Ferrari would call off a session because the tires would overheat.

The first meters feel good

It only takes half a lap to get a feel for the TRJ’s 270 kilos. This is the most refined Little Car to date to drive with any ease – the triple battery pack (good for 100 kilometers of range, and can be changed in three minutes) actually gives the balance that belongs to a mid-engine. Very ‘modern Ferrari’.

The steering is drowsy and bouncy, though the left hairpin at turn 6 requires me to assume the fetal position to make sure my right hand at the apex isn’t bashing my left leg all the time. The TRJ is smooth enough to dry out my throat and contact lenses, but unfortunately lacks something oopf to force the rear out of its decency.

Fortunately, the brakes only work on the rear axle, so if you brake hard, you will still be very cross. That will not happen to you by accident, because the pedal is very easy to dose and therefore confidence-inspiring. The brakes even help the battery with some power via regeneration – impressive.

Now comes the round

I urgently need to get my lap times on the board – time is a cruel mistress. I wiggle back and forth during my warm-up lap to get some more temperature in the tires (totally unnecessary, but hey: we’re on a track and it’s about a record, so…) and concentrate on taking as much speed as possible from the last corner.

All lap times at Fiorano are measured from a flying start – one wonders why Ferrari even bothers with something like launch control. I cross the start line fully into the limiter at 50 mph, trying to gain the confidence to brake as late as I dare for Turn 1. A brief shiver through the bodywork, a moment of understeer, but there goes the TRJ anyway.

I can go full throttle through the Maggotts and Becketts-esque S-turns with no problem, and only need to lift for the right-hand corner, giving me enough speed for the climb to the fly-over, which the car has to work through. Once over the top, he sails faster and faster downhill, leaning heavily on his groaning left front tire.

Doubt sets in

Don’t brake. Don’t brake. BRAKES! From my clumsy previous attempts at the hairpin, I learned: I lean my torso outside the bathtub, over the curb, to create a tighter line, then activate my personal DRS (aka “duck as low as possible”) and choose my line for the tough second part.

Sometimes there is a speed limit before exiting the last corner. The factory is no longer in a rural location, but has now been overtaken by the swelling Maranello. Residents of flats who pretty much overlook the pit lane complained about the noise, so Ferrari willingly limits the speed when driving past the neighbors, after which it can go full under the bridge again.

The finish

Of course we don’t suffer from that inconvenience. Pedal to the metal to the finish line, where the first semi-official electric Ferrari stops the clock at 2 minutes and 29.7 seconds. It’s not that Ferrari takes any of this seriously, but one of the guys offers to adjust the TRJ’s tire pressure.

We have enough in the battery for another lap, but the engine temperature is critical. What would Enzo do? This time I’m tidier, braver… and faster. I take three seconds off my previous time and set the first electric lap record on Fiorano at 2:26.9. That’s just 1 minute 17 slower than an SF90, the current champion in the street-legal class. Box, box, box.

I can’t imagine my record standing for long. Will the first grown-up e-Ferrari be even half as fun as its 3/4 time tribute? You wonder. But still: some confidence is justified. We just mean: with such a track record…