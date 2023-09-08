Indian President Narendra Modi succeeded in marketing the summit, but he did not forget to market himself as local television channels show his picture accompanied by the Hindi word “Vishwaguru”, meaning “world leader”.

The summit comes days after the unmanned Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon, and with this achievement, India joins the club of the few countries that managed to land on the moon after four years of attempts.

This achievement cannot be isolated from the many successes achieved by India in recent years, especially this year, in conjunction with the faltering growth experienced by China.

India’s economy is the fastest growing in the world

India has the power to shape the new world order, said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India’s 77th Independence Day. These statements coincide with the beginning of the emergence of India as a competitor to China, whose economy suffers from weak growth and cracks in a number of central sectors in the country.

In less than 10 years, India managed to jump ten ranks to become the fifth most powerful economy in the world, and it is preparing to become the new factory of the world after China and to control global supply chains.

India has become one of the fastest growing economies in the world, as its economy grew by 7.8 percent in the second quarter of this year, while it achieved a growth of 9.1 percent in the fiscal year 2021-2022. It is also the largest in attracting foreign investments, as Apple has moved about 5 percent of its production to India and seeks to raise the percentage to 25 percent. With competition between states and China, as well as expected investments by Google, Airbus, Boeing and other companies.

India also has a stock exchange with a market capitalization of over $3.6 trillion and is expected to witness strong growth in the next five years. According to estimates by Morgan Stanley, the value of India’s economy could double to $7.35 trillion by 2031, becoming the third largest economy in the world.

economic competition

The rivalry between India and China began with a disputed border area. For decades, the two countries have had many disputes along their 2,100-mile border, stretching across almost the entire Himalayan range.

This border conflict gradually evolved into direct economic competition. It may not be clear enough now, but all indications confirm that it has already erupted.

The Indian Prime Minister is deepening his relationship with US President Joe Biden, whose country has been engaged in a trade war with China that has not stopped since 2016. During his recent visit to Washington, he was warmly received, and the visit witnessed the signing of major agreements by the two countries in the defense and technology sectors, at a time when Washington is betting on New Delhi as a power. parallel to China. The two countries also agreed to end six disputes between them in the World Trade Organization and start a new era in US-Indian relations.

On the other hand, China is seeking to boost its investments in Pakistan in an attempt to surround India, as the value of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects increased from $46 billion in 2015 to $65 billion in 2022. Beijing and Islamabad also signed an agreement worth $4.8 billion to build a nuclear power plant. With a capacity of 1200 megawatts, in addition to the programmed renewable energy projects.

China’s indicators are delighting India

China revealed unexpected growth during the second quarter of 2023, at a time when the world’s second-largest economy is facing a slowdown in consumption, a crisis in the real estate sector, and fears of a financial contraction.

Despite the measures approved by the government and the People’s Bank of China, China’s economic growth remained faltering and demand remained weak. Also, the real estate sector crises, especially after the failure of the Chinese real estate giant, Country Garden, could take the country towards a deep crisis.

On the other hand, China’s economic sectors, especially sectors that depend on electronic chips, have been suffering from the repercussions of the open trade war with the United States since 2016, which did not stop even after Democratic President Joe Biden came to power.

The faltering growth also caused the local currency to decline, and despite the government’s support, the Chinese yuan recorded its lowest level against the dollar since 2007 after disappointing data released this week.

About a year ago, China lost the first place in the world in terms of population to India, which is the strength that has always supported Beijing’s economy. The one-child policy also made aging infiltrate the Chinese, threatening a severe blow to the labor market and domestic demand, which caused the average age to rise to 38. A year in China compared to only 28 years in India.

China’s crises intensified after the outbreak of the unemployment crisis among Chinese youth between the ages of 16 and 24, which amounted to 21.4 percent.

Projections say that India’s economy could exceed $25 trillion by the end of 2050, and that the New Delhi Stock Exchange could reach $10 trillion by 2030. Perhaps the current Chinese economy indicators serve India’s ambitions, but with the emergence of a “new India” as its Prime Minister Narendra says Modi and removing China from the competition will face political and social complications, infrastructure problems and weaknesses in the social indicators on New Delhi that must be worked on before the competition intensifies.