With the continuity of Karim Benzema in the air, since the French striker has received an astronomical offer from Saudi Arabia, and the farewell of Mariano from Real Madrid, because the Spanish-Dominican contract ends, Joselu Mato, still a Espanyol footballer, will be white team player next season. Joselu will return to Real Madrid on loan and, at 33, will reinforce a team in need of a striker with a goal to make up for the absences or the departure of Benzema and enhance the attack of a team that accuses the lack of a pure 9 .

Madrid will not pay anything for Joselu, who with Espanyol relegated to Segunda has scored 17 goals this season in 38 games with the Catalan team, 16 of them in 34 league games, to be third in the Pichichi, just two goals behind Benzema, and become the top national scorer in the championship. Only Real Madrid will take charge of the record of a veteran footballer who between 2010 and 2012 played for Castilla, has scored this season almost a third of the goals that Espanyol has achieved in the League and to whom the white club has opened the door late, although in time to contribute his resolution capacity next season, with the credentials of being one of the best headers in the competition.

The imminent arrival of Joselu to Madrid does not mean that the club chaired by Florentino Pérez will give up the signing of another striker this summer, with Harry Kane, Gabriel Jesus or Roberto Firmino among their targets. However, the incorporation of the player born in Germany and trained in Vigo before signing for Real Madrid more than a decade ago to play in the subsidiary already gives Carlo Ancelotti’s team a plus. At the expense of Benzema’s future, with Marco Asensio also out of Real Madrid and Eden Hazard removed from top competition as a result of his terrible physical condition, the 2022 Ballon d’Or, Vinicius, Rodrygo and the youngster from the subsidiary Álvaro Rodríguez would be, At the moment, together with Joselu, the forwards of Real Madrid next season.

Espanyol’s fall to Segunda has allowed Joselu, with a release clause in his contract in the event of relegation and Dani Carvajal’s brother-in-law, to wear Real Madrid colors again, after having made his debut with the senior team last March, against Norway, with a brilliant debut, with two goals in five minutes, in what was also Luis de la Fuente’s first game with La Roja. Joselu, also a former Alavés player, among others, will thus return to Real Madrid 11 years after being promoted to Segunda with Castilla, as the team’s top scorer (19 goals), ahead of Álvaro Morata, before signing for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

Concern for Benzema and Bellingham



Added to the imminent incorporation of Joselu is now Real Madrid’s concern for the future of Benzema, since after getting Cristiano Ronaldo and having gone after Leo Messi, Saudi Arabia has also tempted the Frenchman to leave the white club and become another of the great attractions of football in that country that intends to organize the 2030 World Cup to which Spain aspires along with Portugal and Morocco. Benzema has already told Florentino Pérez that Arabia is willing to pay him up to 400 million euros for two seasons, an irresistible offer for the French footballer, who earns 13 million a year at Madrid, so his future is up in the air.

Benzema, who will turn 36 next December and this season has been affected by injuries, could therefore be living his last season at Real Madrid, despite the clause to automatically renew his contract thanks to winning the Ballon d’Or. If he goes to Saudi Arabia, the French star will also be an ambassador for the 2030 World Cup, as is Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi would be if the Argentine star decided to leave PSG and play in the Middle East.

With Cristiano, Messi and Benzema, Saudi Arabia would have the winners of 13 of the last 14 Ballon d’Or editions, only interrupted by Luka Modric in 2018, and would make a fundamental leap in its aspirations to host the World Cup in seven years. With Turkey and Greece as strategic partners, Arabia also has a collaboration agreement with the African Football Confederation (CAF) that would ensure the decisive votes of that continent, more than fifty.

While Real Madrid are beginning to face difficulties to retain Benzema, the white club also continues to work on the signing of the young midfielder Jude Bellingham, although now there is also concern for him at the white house, as the English international is suffering from an injury in the right knee that could lead him to undergo surgery.

Bellingham was unable to play for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday the day his team lost the Bundesliga title with their unexpected draw against Mainz, and was not even called up the day before. After having reached an agreement with Bellingham himself and with Dortmund, the 19-year-old’s physical condition is now a setback, although his incorporation to Real Madrid is taken for granted.