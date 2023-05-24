And US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns that the federal government may not have enough money to pay all its obligations by June 1.

Investors are largely shying away from risky investments after a new round of talks between the White House and Republicans on Tuesday to raise the debt ceiling ended without any sign of progress.

The change in prices

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rival currencies, reached 103.51 in early trading hours in Asia, a level just below the two-month peak the index touched overnight at 103.65. The index rose nearly 2 percent in May.

The yen settled at 138.58 per dollar, after touching a six-month low of 138.91 overnight, while the pound sterling rose in the latest trading by 0.11 percent to $1.2424, according to Reuters data.

The Australian dollar also settled at $0.6610.