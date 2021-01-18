The Diego Maradona Cup grants a quota for Libertadores 2021, which will begin next month. But since Boca won it, which was already classified as the champion of the 2019/20 season, the situation changed for several clubs.

In addition to Xeneize, River, Racing and Argentinos were already in the group stage and now Vélez is joining, who was going to play the Preliminary Stage Phase 2. That vacancy for now is occupied by Defense and Justice, but if he wins the South American Cup he will obtain the right to play the Libertadores in the group stage.

Then, it will be San Lorenzo, who was going to play the South American, the Argentine representative in the Preliminary Stage Phase 2.

Among the names of those classified for the Copa Sudamericana are now added Arsenal and Independiente, who finished 12th and 13th respectively in the general table of the 2019/20 season, which added the points of the Superliga that Boca won plus those of the first date of the suspended Super League Cup. In addition, there were already Newell’s, Talleres, Lanús and Central.

In the same way, if Lanús is the champion of the South American Cup, whose final will be played on Saturday 23 at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Córdoba, the classification of Arsenal and Independiente are assured.

But San Lorenzo will not go to the Libertadores, since the first team classified to the South American by the general table of the season is Defense.

Banfield, after losing the final to Boca, will not play any international cup this year. He will have the consolation of playing a match with Vélez, the last of the Diego Maradona Cup, to determine a qualifier for the 2022 South American Cup.

Cup the Liberators 2021

Mouth River Racing Argentinians Velez Defense and Justice (Previous Stage Phase 2). If the Sudamericana wins, it goes straight to the group stage and that place will be occupied by San Lorenzo. If Lanús la Sudamericana wins, it will go to the group stage and Defense will play the previous Stage Stage 2.

South American Cup 2021