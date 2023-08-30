The unbearable lightness of being Giorgia Meloni





“We will clean up the rape park,” she said Giorgia Meloni about the terrible recent events. These words tell, once again, the unbearable lightness of being Giorgia Meloni. Until now he has focused his policy on two levels: on the one hand, following in the footsteps of his predecessor on the issues that matter (Ita, Tim, deficit, Atlanticism, rigor, etc.), on the other, he has chosen to smooth the fur soft underbelly of his electorate. He put the famous (impractical) naval blockade on hold, but then he endorsed a series of symbolic initiatives and declarations, which alternate between being useless and being insane: from the rave decree to synthetic meat, from the penalties for instigating youtubers to surrogacy, from the Mes to bathing establishments to taxi drivers.

With the next maneuver however the knots will come home to roost, the long blanket from his predecessor will fail and Meloni will be forced to come out into the open because the freezing of the Stability Pact will end, because rising rates (which hopefully will cool inflation) will have an impact on the growth and burdens of our debt, because the time for slogans for migrants is over and the support of the Visegràd Group has never been there, because time has run out on the PNRR and we need to give concreteness. Now it’s her turn, Meloni, to take hold of the government before it implodes due to the many talking (and ignorant) crickets around it.

