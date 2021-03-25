With the first hints of autumn, the gastronomic sector of the City begins to tremble, and not exactly from cold. Is that spring and summer allowed expand care modality of the bars and restaurants on sidewalks and roads. Thanks to the warm climate, the lunches in the open air or the coffee with a view of the square were well accepted by the porteños and this helped to overcome the accounts, affected by the quarantine and the pandemic. The future is, however, unknown.

Hand in hand with good weather, restaurants and bars came to life in neighborhoods like Palermo, Colegiales or Boedo. “We work together with the municipalities and the gastronomy area of ​​the City, with good results”, observes Pablo Durán, manager of notable bars and member of the Chamber of Bars. “Although we are not yet at breakeven point, we were able to start working at a good pace“, it states.

One of its bars is Café Margot, located on the corner of Boedo Avenue and San Ignacio Avenue, in the epicenter of a gastronomic area that has been revitalized in recent months. “People feels safer on the street than inside and prefer tables outside. In addition, we see that it does not go much to the center, since there are not so many theaters or cinemas. Many neighborhoods were empowered ”, he explains.

Durán also manages bars such as El Federal and Café La Poesía, in San Telmo, a neighborhood with a very different reality. “Half of the clientele in those places is made up of locals and the other half for tourism, which now doesn’t exist. There we have to fight her more ”, he acknowledges.

Another of the places where Durán works is Celta Bar, in Rodríguez Peña and Sarmiento. “The area changed a lot with the drop in activity in the Courts. Those that only worked during the day did not even want to open it ”, he says.

The Cafe Margot. Bar and restaurant owners say that people feel safer on the street. Photo Juano Tesone

Not far from there -in Callao and Lavalle- is the remarkable bar Los Galgos. Its owner, Julián Díaz, confirms the situation. “We are far from what the activity was before the pandemic but we managed to sustain the source of work and quality. We shrink the menu and adapt to have delivery ”, he says.

Today, your main concern is how to prepare for tougher times. “We have a floor upstairs and we plan to open it with the allowed capacity of 30%, as well as the room below. We are also going to leave part of the tables that we have on the sidewalk because there are few days of extreme cold. At night I don’t think so, but during the day it will be fine to have a coffee in the sun ”, he evaluates hopefully.

Like Durán, Díaz also manages several establishments: in addition to Los Galgos, he takes care of Roma Bar (Abasto area), La Fuerza (Chacarita) and 878 (Villa Crespo). With their differences – a terrace in the case of La Fuerza, wide sidewalks in Rome, a garden and high ceilings in 878 – they all have an advantage over Los Galgos. “The logic of the outputs changed, now it goes less to the center and more work is done in the neighborhoods ”, he agrees.

The Los Galgos bar is in Callao and Lavalle, an area that was deserted due to the closure of the Courts and the lack of office workers. Photo Juano Tesone

Yes OK outdoor attention gained momentum with the arrival of COVID-19, the truth is that the modality came from before: in July 2019 the Buenos Aires Legislature eliminated the canon that was charged to restaurants and bars for putting tables and chairs on the sidewalk (2,400 pesos per meter square, when a table with two chairs occupies 4 square meters).

At the time, the measure successfully crowned the efforts that the gastronomic companies of the City had been carrying out. Almost two years later, the world changed and the challenge persists.

“Now we are working with the authorities to see what kind of protection we can add and how can we put heating in the spaces to continue serving, with the same hygiene and social distancing conditions, ”says Ariel Amoroso, president of the Association of Hotels, Restaurants, Confectioneries and Cafes (AHRCC).

However, expanding the use of public space does not seem to be the answer in areas such as downtown, Puerto Madero or San Telmo, where there are almost no customers. On the other hand, the relief is often symbolic in the face of the debts dragged by a sector that saw its demand plummet overnight.

Autumn brought a rainier climate that does not allow to make the most of the tables and chairs on the sidewalks. Photo Juano Tesone

It is the situation of Gustavo Cano, owner of the Dambleé restaurant, in Rivadavia and Sánchez de Bustamante. Last year, his business qualified for ATP plans and this year for Repro II, which in both cases helped pay staff salaries.

The next step was catch up on service debts, but it was not an easy path. “At Metrogas they ask you to do it in a single payment, which most businesses cannot fulfill,” Cano points out. If we request to pay in two installments they already charge us 100% interest. We want to pay again, but we cannot under these conditions ”.

With the premises at half-speed, Cano managed not to have debts with his employees or with his suppliers, but total numbers still hit red: “I was totally closed for almost two months, eight months working only with a delivery of twenty orders a day. How do I explain a water bill of 70,000 pesos corresponding to the time we don’t even open the doors? Now I meet the maximum of 30% of the capacity and I have twelve tables on the sidewalk, but I bill at most 30% of what I should to reach the point of equilibrium ”, he details.

The claims of the gastronomic sector

From entities such as AHRCC ask for additional measures, among which are the reinforcement of Repro II (there are 12,000 pesos per month per worker, to which a complementary allocation of 4,000 was added) and tax facilities such as a new exemption of Gross Income for the sector in crisis.

From the gastronomic sector they ask that they allow them to expand the capacity of the rooms, today limited to 30% occupancy. Photo Juano Tesone

From that Association they also ensure that it is possible to maintain ventilation and distancing conditions even with a greater capacity allowed: “Specifically, We request that they let us work with 50% of the capacity in the classrooms. We have already shown that we comply with the rules and are able to move to the next stage with all the care. We are the most interested in complying with the rules to be able to work better, ”insists Amoroso.

At the moment, from the Government of the City they slide that the expansion of the capacity is not among the next changes. This leaves classrooms with a maximum of 30% occupancy. Thus, gastronomy as an economic activity remains in doubt regarding the decision that its potential clients will make: Will the cold or the desire to go out prevail? The possibility of continuing to overcome the crisis depends on the answer.

