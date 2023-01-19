The best comparison that exists to describe the Real Madrid game is that of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. A team with two faces: a calamitous first half and a second half with a totally different attitude. Ancelotti brought on Asensio and Ceballos and they revolutionized the game. They got the tie, and to put the icing on the cake, Marco gave Dani a ball up front that he put away from Jorgensen’s reach with a beautiful ball hit. Hard, dry, flat and stuck to the stick.
The first bars of the game were an announcement of what the first 45 minutes were going to be. Militao, overconfident, let the ball go over the touchline when it was his, and from there Capoué’s first goal was born, in a final shot where Courtois could do nothing. After looking like a doll in Villarreal’s hands throughout the first half, Chukwueze scored for 2-0 on the stroke of halftime. The sensations were that the game was doomed, but Ancelotti already warned him at a press conference: “they are giving Madrid up for dead very soon.”
The second part was another game. After seeing the face of evil, he had to see the face of good, and that was that of Dani Ceballos. A player who every time he jumps onto the green does so with an impeccable attitude. He deserves this goal more than anyone, he was the author of the comeback and the MVP of the match. Ancelotti turned the game around and entered the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. Vinicius and Militao were the authors of the equalizing goals. Real Madrid have saved their particular ”match ball” after a very hard week. On Sunday they will visit San Mamés.
