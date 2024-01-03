A 56-year-old woman lost her life after flying her car into the waters of Lake Como. A firefighter miraculously saved her husband who was with her

Perhaps due to a wrong maneuver or an illness, Manuela Spargi lost her life at 56 years old. She was on board the a car that fell into the waters of Lake Como. There was nothing that could be done for her. Miraculously, however, her husband was saved, rescued by a fireman who performed a heroic gesture, putting his own life at risk to save hers.

The car in which the woman was travelling, together with two other people, went off the road, ending up in the waters of the Lecco branch of Lake Como, in Colico, near the Piona Abbey. The rescuers could not help but confirm the woman's death.

The other two passengers received first aid and were resuscitated by the 118 health workers. A 79-year-old man was rushed to Gravedona hospital. While a sixty-year-old was transferred to the Varese district hospital. The two men are very serious.

After the accident, an air ambulance, several ambulances and also fire brigade teams from Como, Sondrio and Lecco arrived on site, together with divers and the Lecco Carabinieri.

The 56-year-old woman, resident in the Milan area, did not make it. On board with her were her 60-year-old husband and a 79-year-old relative. Investigators continue their investigations to understand what happened. The most accredited hypothesis is that of one wrong maneuver.

The rescuers could do nothing to save Manuela Spargi's life

The accident took place on the street where you park to reach the Pione Abbey. The driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle, which fell down an embankment and ended up in the lake.

A firefighter, who belongs to the Milan dive unit and who was there by chance, immediately dived to help the people on board, saving the lives of the two men. For the woman, however, there was nothing that could be done.