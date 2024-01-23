Tragedy in France during farmers' protests. A woman died, while her husband and 14-year-old daughter were seriously injured, after a car crashed into a demonstrators checkpoint in Pamiers in Ariège, in the south-west of the country. The broadcaster Bfmtv announced this, citing a source close to the investigation. The man driving the car that hit the farmers was stopped by the police and is in custody.

The protester's death is ''a tragedy for all of us'', French Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau wrote in X. “As part of industrial action to defend her profession in agriculture and express her expectations, a young woman died early this morning in Ariège. I think of her, I think of her partner and her daughter who are fighting for their lives” , added Fesneau.

Investigation for aggravated manslaughter

An investigation has been opened into the case for ''aggravated manslaughter'' and ''aggravated injuries'', announced the prosecutor of Foix, Olivier Mouysset in a press release. The prosecutor explained that the car that hit the woman was traveling on a dual carriageway when she hit “a wall of straw bales, erected up to the bridge”. Behind this straw wall ''the protesters were eating'', he added.

The Prosecutor's Office specifies that the driver of the vehicle, 44 years old and not known to the police, tested negative for alcohol and drugs. The three occupants of the vehicle that hit and killed the woman have been placed in police custody and ''will be questioned shortly''. Even if, the prosecutor specifies, ''based on the very first elements of the investigation, the facts in question do not appear to be intentional''.