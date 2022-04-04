Ukraine says Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, has seen hundreds of deaths at the hands of Russian forces, while Moscow denies this.

The reporter spotted a 10-meter-long trench in the courtyard of a church, and inside it were some corpses placed in bags, other corpses wrapped in cloth, and a third remaining bare and uncovered.

He said that more than 60 bodies were dumped in the trench, swelled and rotted due to the long time since the death of their owners, although the temperatures are very low in Bucha.

A resident was quoted as saying that the mass grave contained women, children and men, and that there were both civilians and military personnel in it.

The eyewitness stated that some of the dead in the mass grave had their hands tied back, and they were shot, and among them were city officials such as members of its council.

The “Sky News Arabia” reporter toured a number of Bucha streets, where he saw gunshots on cars, some of which had traces of dried blood.

He spotted at least one dead body belonging to a person who was riding a bicycle, and he remained in the same place he was in when he was shot.

The reporter saw small children’s carts lying in the streets, without knowing whether their owners left them there or if someone moved them to the streets, to be photographed there by the media.

Bucha has now become almost a ghost town, as it is almost empty and the smell of death wafts everywhere, according to the reporter.

The Ukrainian authorities have prepared three cemeteries for the reburial of those who were killed and hastily thrown into the mass graves, in order to be buried in a proper manner, according to the Christian religion, after identifying their identities.

The flight of the “Sky News Arabia” correspondent from Kyiv to Bucha took more than two hours due to checkpoints, tanks, and scattered corpses.