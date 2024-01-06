His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced a set of ministerial amendments in the UAE government, with the blessing of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in a series of blogs, published by His Highness on his page on the “X” platform, yesterday, that “the year 2024 will be the most beautiful and greatest in the history of the Emirates, God willing.”

His Highness expressed his confidence in the new ministers, and in the experience, expertise and ability they possess to manage the tasks entrusted to them and implement them fully.

He said: “With the blessing of my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, and after consulting with him, we announce a group of ministerial amendments in the UAE government.”

His Highness began his blog posts by announcing the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Deputy Prime Minister for Financial and Economic Affairs, and responsible for this sector in the federal government.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praised the efforts made by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid during his tenure as the Ministry of Finance.

He said: “Maktoum ably led the Ministry of Finance, in addition to a group of economic and commercial files at the local and federal levels… and established balance in our financial policies, federally and locally.”

His Highness added: “We trust him today to lead our federal team concerned with the economic, commercial and financial sector to achieve new successes, qualify young economic leaders, and continue to promote wise financial policies that drive economic growth in the country.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also announced the appointment of Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei as Minister of State for Defense Affairs and a member of the Council of Ministers.

His Highness said: “Mohammed bin Mubarak previously worked as an undersecretary in the court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and an advisor in the presidential court. With our thanks and appreciation to Brother Muhammad Al-Bawardi, who devoted his life to serving his country through a dedicated and loyal career to his leaders, and a path of achievements in serving his country.”

His Highness also announced the appointment of Maryam Hareb Al Muhairi as Head of the International Affairs Office in the Presidential Office, at the end of her term in the Ministry of Environment.

He praised the efforts she made while assuming various positions and tasks, saying: “Sister Maryam Hareb has provided a lot to the UAE in the issue of environment and food security internally and externally. She was praised by everyone who dealt with her at home and abroad. She led the UAE's bid at COP28 with all professionalism and ability. “I am proud of her…and we expect new achievements from her in her upcoming national duties.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the appointment of Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and a member of the Council of Ministers.

His Highness praised her outstanding performance in the tasks assigned to her at various stages.

He said: “Amna is a distinguished federal cadre, and we have been following her for several years, as she led a group of strategic projects in the federal government. It has a major mission in the environment file, developing the agricultural sector, consolidating internal food security, serving our citizens who work in the agriculture, fishing, and food sectors, and promoting their growth.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum addressed the Emirati community, saying: “Brothers and sisters… We announced a while ago that we asked you to nominate a Minister of Youth in the Emirates, and we received many nominations, and the name of one of the Emirati youth was repeated in many of them, and it will be him.” The new Minister of Youth. We announce the appointment of Sultan Al Neyadi as Minister of State for Youth in the UAE.”

His Highness said, “Sultan is an astronaut, holds a doctorate, and served his country in the military and in the space sector… and served humanity in the scientific field… and is the first Arab to walk in space and the first Arab to spend the longest Arab space mission for six months, and he is one of the youth closest to issues.” Young people, most of whom are keen to serve and advance them. All the best to Sultan, and he will continue to perform his scientific and space duties, in addition to his new responsibilities.” His Highness Al Neyadi addressed him, saying: “We want our youth to have their feet rooted in their land, their history, and their culture… and their necks in the sky… with whom we compete with nations… and make the world proud of them… and we are with you in this mission.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in his last blog post: “We repeat that the year 2024 will be a good year… and it will be the most beautiful and greatest in the history of the Emirates, God willing.”

Our ambition is leadership… and the journey continues

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said through his Highness’s account on the social networking site “X”: “I thank Their Highnesses Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the trust.” The preciousness they have given me in the new tasks, and we promise to redouble our efforts to achieve the visions of our wise leadership in developing the financial and economic sector, advancing sustainable development and achieving first positions for the United Arab Emirates at all levels. Our ambition is leadership… and the journey continues.”

Mohamed Ben Rached:

Maktoum ably led the Ministry of Finance, in addition to a group of economic and trade files at the local and federal levels…and established balance in our financial policies, federally and locally.

New ministers



Dr. Amna Al-Dahhak

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi was appointed Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Member of the Council of Ministers on January 6, 2024.

She previously held the position of Assistant Undersecretary for the Welfare and Capacity Building Sector in the Ministry of Education, and Director of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Department in the Ministry.

She assumed the role of spokesperson for the UAE government during the “Covid-19” pandemic.

She also served as a member of many committees, including the Digital Transformation Committee, the National Committee for Family Protection, and the Gulf Council for the Gifted.

She chairs several national committees, including the Council for the Protection of Children in the Educational Environment, the National Committee for Green Education, and the National Committee for Creative Arts in Education. She also led the organizing committee to host the 2021 International Junior Science Olympiad and the 2023 International Biology Olympiad.

She holds a doctorate in computer engineering from Khalifa University, and bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science from the University of Sharjah.

She obtained a diploma in innovation in government work from the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation and the Diplomatic Leadership Program from the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.

Dr. Engineer Sultan Al Neyadi

Dr. Engineer Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi was appointed Minister of State for Youth on January 6, 2024. He and astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri are the first two Emirati astronauts within the Emirates Astronaut Programme, which was launched in 2017, with the aim of training and preparing a team of Emirati astronauts, and sending them into space to carry out missions. Different scientific.

He also completed the longest space mission in Arab history on board the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour.

Al Neyadi succeeded in conducting important scientific experiments and research in space. On April 28, 2023, he achieved an important achievement when he became the first Arab to participate in an extravehicular activity mission. On September 4, 2023, he returned to Earth after performing about 200 scientific experiments while on board the International Space Station.

Al Neyadi earned a bachelor’s degree in electronics and communications engineering from the University of Brighton in Britain, a master’s degree in information security and networks from Griffith University in Australia, and a doctorate in data leakage prevention technology from the same university. He also received the best student award at Zayed Military College, and the Griffith University Performance Award. Distinguished, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Award for Scientific Achievements, and he is a member of the Emirates Volunteering Platform.

Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Mazrouei

Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei was appointed Minister of State for Defense Affairs and a member of the Council of Ministers on January 6, 2024. He worked as an advisor in the Presidential Office, and also served as Undersecretary in the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. He worked during the period from 2006 to 2008 as Deputy Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority. .

Al Mazrouei holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in Finance from Suffolk University – Boston, USA.