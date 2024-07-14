With the blessings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, announced a new ministerial formation in the country, which included the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense in the UAE, and the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Prime Minister in addition to his duties as Minister of Foreign Affairs, in addition to adopting a new main structure for the education system in the UAE, and appointing a Minister of Sports and a Minister of State for Entrepreneurship.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: Brothers and sisters, after consulting with my brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, President of the State, may God protect him, and after his blessing and approval, and in continuation of the ongoing development of the structure of the UAE government, we announce today the formation of a new ministerial council in the country as follows: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum joins the UAE government as Deputy Prime Minister and is appointed Minister of Defense in the UAE. Hamdan is a supporter, a pillar, and a leader who loves people and is loved by people. We have great confidence that he will be a great addition to the UAE government and a major contributor to shaping the future of the UAE, God willing..

His Highness added: “We also announce today, as part of the government amendments, the appointment of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Prime Minister in addition to his duties as Minister of Foreign Affairs… and the restructuring of the Education, Human Development and Community Council in the UAE, headed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Vice President of the Council Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the inclusion of the Ministry of Community Development under the umbrella of the Council, in addition to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, Federal Universities and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the appointment of Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammed bin Zayed as President of the National Centre for Quality Education.”.

His Highness said: The Education Council, headed by Sheikh Abdullah, with Sheikha Maryam as Vice President, represents a guarantee for the stability and continuity of education plans and strategies. The Council will supervise our national human capital under the guidance and vision of the President of the State, may God protect him, from early childhood, through general education and higher education, all the way to employment and Emiratisation, and ending with a stable family capable of graduating generations that adhere to their identity, preserve the values ​​of their society, and keep pace with all future scientific and technical changes..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “We also announce today, as part of the new government changes, the merger of the Emirates Schools Establishment and the Federal Early Childhood Education Agency with the Ministry of Education, and the appointment of Sarah Al Amiri as Minister of Education in the UAE. We also announce the appointment of Abdulrahman Al Awar as Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, in addition to his current duties as Minister of Emiratisation and Human Resources in the Federal Government.”.

His Highness said: “Today, we announce the appointment of Ahmed Belhoul as Minister of Sports and President of the Higher Colleges of Technology in the country, in addition to his duties as Chairman of the UAE Space Agency. Today, we also announce, as part of the new changes in the federal government, the appointment of Alia Abdullah Al Mazrouei as Minister of State for Entrepreneurship. Alia has distinguished experience in the private and government sectors in the country, and her role is to create greater economic opportunities for the sons and daughters of the nation to benefit from the great growth witnessed by our national economy. We also thank Sarah Al Musallam for her efforts during the past period, wishing her continued success in serving her country.”.

His Highness added: May God grant everyone success in serving the country and its people. We affirm that change is part of the development journey. Development is part of an ambition that knows no bounds. Our future is better as long as we move forward. Our future is bright as long as we dream of the best for our country..

New structure of the education sector

The new structure of the education sector in the country comes within the framework of sustainable development of this strategic sector, and aims to enhance the comprehensive governance of the sector and link it to human and community development, in addition to enhancing the cooperation of various parties within the education system to accelerate the implementation of strategic plans and enhance communication, interconnection and participation between education and society, and promote quality, development processes, continuous evaluation of performance, monitoring progress and achieving the aspirations and targeted results to bring together members of society..

The new structure also aims to transform into a sustainable system that takes into account the members of society from the beginning of their development, is concerned with developing their educational and professional career, and supports lifelong learning and development to ensure continued development and prosperity for future generations..

The restructuring works to unify visions between education, human development and society to enable communication and cooperation between various parties to achieve unified priorities. It also aims to attract, retain, develop and empower talents to contribute to the advancement of education, human development and society. The new restructuring focuses on meeting the needs of education and society at the state level and finding solutions to various challenges in a way that supports students, teachers, school leaders, parents and all segments of society..

The new structure, which aligns higher education with human development, places clear importance on ensuring that graduates find job opportunities that match their aspirations, passions and talents, and on providing continuous support for their professional and future success. The structure also works to promote the gradual adoption of advanced tools and mechanisms based on artificial intelligence in line with local and global developments..

Education, Human Development and Community Council

The Education, Human Development and Community Council includes under its umbrella the National Centre for Quality Education, the General Secretariat, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and federal universities, in addition to the Ministries of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Community Development, according to the scope of the Council’s work..

The Council’s responsibilities include approving the vision and strategic directions for education, human development and society in the country, approving performance indicators and main targets, in addition to approving frameworks, policies, strategies, legislation and regulations, and supervising the performance of federal entities related to its scope of work and following up on the extent to which they achieve the targets..

Its responsibilities also include preparing policies for managing financial and human resources in education, human development and society for the relevant federal entities, and enhancing cooperation, coordination and interconnection between educational outcomes and the labor market in a manner consistent with the needs and aspirations of the UAE community..

National Center for Education Quality

Under the new structure, the National Center for Education Quality is responsible for monitoring and measuring the quality of educational outcomes, student performance, and the efficiency of the educational process in public and private education at all levels through specific and unified frameworks and tools, enhancing tools, capabilities, and a culture of measuring quality in all educational institutions in the country, preparing and publishing reports on the quality of student and educational institution performance after their approval in a way that enhances transparency in the sector, in addition to proposing development policies that would enhance the quality of education in a way that achieves the targets and is consistent with the requirements of the labor market and the needs of society..

General Secretariat of the Council for Education, Human Development and Society

The new structure of the education sector included the establishment of a General Secretariat for the Education, Human Development and Community Council, which supports the Council in its tasks and supervises the implementation of the new structure within a clear strategy for managing change. Its mandate includes building a strong digital infrastructure for education data and linking it to data on society, employment and the labor market in a way that supports and enhances the decision-making process..

The Ministry of Education

The new structure included merging the Emirates Education Establishment and the Federal Agency for Early Childhood Education with the Ministry of Education, so that the Ministry is responsible for the stages of early education and general education. Its responsibilities include developing frameworks, policies, strategies, legislation and regulations related to general education from early education to general secondary education (government, private, technical and vocational) for all categories of students, including people of determination, the gifted and others, developing the national curriculum, setting frameworks and programmes that enhance the teaching profession and its licensing, coordinating with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and higher education institutions to develop and align the curricula of colleges of education with the requirements of the national curriculum and the needs of schools, and establishing local education departments within the organisational structure of the Ministry to be a direct link between the Ministry and the local community in each emirate within the scope of government education, aiming to achieve a model of decentralisation..

Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research

The new structure included the establishment of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. The Ministry will be responsible for the frameworks and policies of public and private higher education and linking it to the labor market in a way that enhances the competitiveness of higher education institutions in the country and enables academic scientific research efforts, in addition to close coordination and cooperation with public education institutions to link educational outcomes with higher education requirements, and build close relationships and joint programs between education and the labor market in a way that aligns educational outcomes with the needs of the main sectors in the country..

Minister of State for Entrepreneurship

The new ministry formation included the appointment of Her Excellency Alia bint Abdullah Al Mazrouei as Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, with the aim of enhancing economic opportunities for the sons and daughters of the Emirates and doubling their benefit from the significant growth witnessed by the national economy. Her Excellency has distinguished experience in the private and government sectors in the country, as she has extensive experience in entrepreneurship. Since February 2022, she has held the position of CEO of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, supervising the Fund’s efforts to enhance entrepreneurship and support and develop small and medium enterprises in Abu Dhabi. She previously held several positions in leading government institutions, including a consultant position at the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi and Director General of the Human Resources Authority in Abu Dhabi. Before that, she held the position of Director General of the Abu Dhabi Government Academy. Her Excellency also holds membership in the boards of directors of a number of centers and companies.