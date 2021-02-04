A business lawyer can hide a banker. In Italy, the former governor of the European Central Bank (ECB) Mario Draghi was appointed Wednesday to try to form a technical government. He is expected to succeed lawyer Giuseppe Conte, prime minister who lost his parliamentary majority on January 13 after the departure of Italia Viva, and was only supported by the center-left Democratic Party (PD), and the demagogues of the 5 Star Movement (M5S).

Failing to find a political majority, the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, opted for the formation of a technical government by appointing Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who would be crowned with the success of having saved the euro after 2011. The head of state explained his dilemma. Early elections would have complicated Italy’s access to 209 billion euros from the European recovery fund, for which the file must be returned on April 30. “A long period of electoral campaign and the consequent reduction in the activity of the government would coincide with a crucial moment for the future of Italy”, Sergio Mattarella justified himself.

An Atlanticist, pro-European and austerity turn

The crisis was triggered on January 13 by the departure of the majority of the three ministers of Italia Viva, the formation of Matteo Renzi. Close to Brussels circles and to the new Biden administration in the United States, he wanted Rome to have recourse to the European Stability Mechanism, which lends money to States subject to austerity policies. In addition, Renzi demanded that one of his relatives obtain the delegation to the secret service. Finally, for months, he has been shooting red balls against the “citizenship income”, introduced in 2019 and which brings a semblance of security to the poorest families.

The aim of the maneuver was to print an Atlanticist, pro-European and austerity turn for the end of the legislature, which runs until 2023. With the appointment of Mario Draghi, Renzi wins his case. Draghi has long advocated a reduction in public deficits, debt, and a liberal reform of the labor market. Already in the summer of 2011, then governor of the Bank of Italy, Mario Draghi had sent a letter to the Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconi, asking for a program in this direction. Following his refusal, the Bank of Italy and the ECB had engaged in a financial putsch, leaving Italian interest rates to soar and forcing the Cavaliere to resign.

The ban on layoffs could be called into question

At the helm, like the previous technical prime minister, Mario Monti, between 2011 and 2013, Mario Draghi will anticipate the injunctions of Brussels. The ban on layoffs, pronounced in the midst of the pandemic, could be called into question. Italy could return to its vocation as Washington’s best ally around the Mediterranean, turning its back on the rapprochement with Moscow and Beijing, initiated by Luigi Di Maio, 5 Star Minister of Foreign Affairs. Mario Draghi is not yet installed. He accepted his mission “With reservation”, to check if he can form a grand coalition, ranging from the Democratic Party (PD) to Berlusconians, including those close to Matteo Renzi, or even M5S demagogues. He said to himself “Confident that unity will emerge from discussions with political parties and parliamentary groups” , and can hope for the support of Berlusconians and Renziens. The PD should be there, although his secretary, Nicola Zingaretti, said: “We are not happy. “ He seeks to manage his relations with the 5 Stars, with whom he led, to consider a future electoral coalition.

Divisions within M5S

The leaders of the M5S were forbidden to respond to media requests on Wednesday for fear of spreading their divisions! First party of Italy in 2018 with 33% of the vote, the M5S is worn out by its alliance first with the far-right League, then, since 2019, with the PD. Not sure that all troops follow support for Draghi. Alessandro Di Battista, figure of the movement wing of the demagogue organization, who has remained in retreat since 2018, described the banker as “Apostle of the elites”. To avoid a split, the M5S could try to switch to the opposition in order to prevent the protest from being embodied by the League and Brothers of Italy, this extreme right which already weighs 40% of voting intentions.