Why did Iran carry out attacks on Pakistan, Iraq and Syria?

Tehran's attacks on Iraq, Syria, and Pakistan were in response to attacks on Iranian targets.

Iran said, on Tuesday, that it had fired missiles at ISIS militants in Syria in response to a bombing that killed dozens during the commemoration of the killing of Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force, in central Iran on January 3.

On the same day, Iran bombed what it described as Israeli spy sites in Iraq, something Baghdad denies.

Israel killed prominent members of the Lebanese Hezbollah, an ally of Tehran, as well as the Revolutionary Guards in Lebanon and Syria.

In Pakistan, Iranian official media said that Tehran destroyed two bases of militants from the Pakistan-based Army of Justice, which in December claimed responsibility for an attack that killed members of the Iranian security forces.

Pakistan launched attacks on separatist militants inside Iran yesterday, Thursday, in response to Iran's attacks.

Where are Iran and its agents active?

Under Soleimani's supervision, Iran established a network of allied armed factions in several Arab countries. These factions were strengthened during the years following the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 and have been growing ever since.

Iran denies that it is closely directing attacks by its proxies, saying they are acting on their own, and expresses broad support for their anti-Israel and anti-U.S. moves.

Iran arms and trains groups active in the following areas:

Gaza strip

Iran supports Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Hamas, which runs the Palestinian Strip, launched the October 7 attack on Israel, which sparked the current war in the Middle East.

Iraq

The 150,000-strong Popular Mobilization Forces, Iraqi paramilitary forces operating under the umbrella of the state, are dominated by heavily armed and battle-hardened groups loyal to Tehran and with close links to the Revolutionary Guard.

The Popular Mobilization Forces bombed American bases with missiles in dozens of attacks in Iraq and Syria.

Washington responded with air strikes, including one that killed a commander in Baghdad.

Syria

Syria represents a major transit route for Iran-allied factions between Iraq and Lebanon.

After the outbreak of the Syrian war in 2011, Tehran intervened by sending advisors from the Revolutionary Guard and fighters from Iraq, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

Lebanon

Hezbollah is Tehran's most loyal armed ally.

Hezbollah was formed in the 1980s to fight Israeli forces in Lebanon, and has an arsenal consisting of tens of thousands of rockets and includes well-trained fighters.

Hezbollah launches daily attacks on Israeli forces along the Lebanese border with Israel.

Yemen

The Iran-aligned Houthi group has controlled large areas of Yemen since 2014.

Are the attacks related to the Israel-Gaza war?

The Iranian-backed “Axis of Resistance” says that its coordinated movements since October 7 are a response to Israel's bombing of Gaza and its ground invasion of the Strip.

The Houthis, Hezbollah and other groups have indicated that they will stop their attacks as soon as Israel stops its attack on the Palestinians.

Will the situation get worse?

Western and regional officials and analysts estimate that Iran wants to avoid any direct military confrontation with the United States or Israel, but it intends to use its proxies to keep the armies of its two enemies in the region busy.

The greatest danger of escalation lies in any not carefully calculated attack carried out by Iran and its agents on the one hand, or the United States and its allies on the other hand.