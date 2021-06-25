Miguel Herrera together with Mauricio Culebro seek to generate a new decade of glory in Tigres, with Florian Thauvin being the pillar of the new feline project, which has not yet finished its participation in the market and is working on getting more reinforcements for the next cycle. mainly Mexican soccer players.
Right now, sources close to the club point out that the cats are nowhere to be tied to a second reinforcement for the next cycle, it is the Mexican midfielder, Juan Pablo Vigon, who fulfills a characteristic that Herrera seeks for his center of the pitch, a man who is capable of playing from area to area for 90 minutes.
However, Vigon’s arrival at UANL is a consequence of the failed signing of one of Miguel Herrra’s great wishes, Orbelin Pineda, who is negotiating with Cruz Azul his permanence, which is why he led the Tigres to bet on Juan Pablo above the Mexican national team. Right now and thinking about the remaining days of the market, there is no way for Orbelin to reach Tigres, since the position reserved for him will be given to the still footballer of the UNAM Pumas.
