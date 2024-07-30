Samsung has officially presented the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, the most compact foldable to date with all the power of the high-end. This new launch has brought with it great benefits, such as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 which has reduced its price to Going from $19,999 to just $13,399 on the Mercado Libre platform.

He Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of Samsung’s foldable devices, which combines innovation and style in a compact and functional design. This model stands out for its 6.7-inch AMOLED foldable display with a 2640 x 1080 pixel resolution, offering a vibrant and immersive visual experience. In addition, its 3.4-inch external screen allows quick access to notifications and basic functions without having to unfold the device.

He Galaxy Z Flip 5 It is equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, ensuring smooth and efficient performance, ideal for multitasking and demanding applications. With 8GB RAM and options of 256GB and 512GB storage, This device offers enough space for apps, photos and videos without worrying about storage.

In the photography section, the Z Flip 5 has a 12MP dual rear camera, composed of a main sensor and an ultra-wide angle, and a 10MP front cameraguaranteeing high quality photos and videos in any situation. The 3700 mAh batteryalthough small compared to other models, is enough for a full day of moderate use, and is complemented by fast charging and wireless charging.

The design of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 It is stylish and practical, with an improved hinge that promises greater durability and smoother folding. Plus, its water and dust resistance IPX8 certified dustproof ensures that the device can withstand everyday conditions.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is positioned as a premium option for those looking for an innovative and stylish device, combining the best of cutting-edge technology with a unique and functional design.