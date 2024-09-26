Practically at the same time as the announcement of the arrival of Horizon Zero Dawn RemasteredSony also has double the price of the originalas reported by several sources, bringing the price to 40 euros/dollars, with a rather drastic move.
The game, which has been part of the “PlayStation Hits” series for years, has long had a price of 19.99 euros/dollars, even outside of the frequent discounts it has been the protagonist of, and has also been distributed for free in some situations such as during the Play at Home and PlayStation Plus initiatives.
The increase is really remarkable and it came suddenly, but it actually has a logical explanation, considering the Upgrade Program announced by Sony, which allows you to get the remastered version for 10 euros.
A very clear reason, linked to the paid upgrade
It’s clear that the price adjustment of the original is a consequence of the launch of Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered and the possibility of a paid upgrade for all those who own the original.
Considering that the new version costs 49.99 eurosthere would have been a significant discrepancy by keeping the old price on Horizon Zero Dawn.
Starting from the cost of €19.99, it would have been possible to get the Remastered at only €29.99 with a paid upgrade even starting from the purchase of the original from scratch, an eventuality that Sony wanted to close by increasing the price of the latter.
All this only as regards the digital version of course, considering that the old Horizon Zero Dawn in physical version is still easily purchasable at the reduced price, which at this point can be particularly convenient, in case you don’t already have it.
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered on PC apparently requires a PSN account even through the upgrade, while yesterday we saw a first comparison video between the remastered version and the original.
