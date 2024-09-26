Practically at the same time as the announcement of the arrival of Horizon Zero Dawn RemasteredSony also has double the price of the originalas reported by several sources, bringing the price to 40 euros/dollars, with a rather drastic move.

The game, which has been part of the “PlayStation Hits” series for years, has long had a price of 19.99 euros/dollars, even outside of the frequent discounts it has been the protagonist of, and has also been distributed for free in some situations such as during the Play at Home and PlayStation Plus initiatives.

The increase is really remarkable and it came suddenly, but it actually has a logical explanation, considering the Upgrade Program announced by Sony, which allows you to get the remastered version for 10 euros.