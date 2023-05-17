On May 15, Italy provided 30 million euros, with the aim of improving the skills of people who are unemployedthe same as those who are working, but have a higher risk of losing their job.

The foregoing was established because the Fund for the Digital Republic concluded that “54% of those aged 16-74 lack basic digital skillscompared to an average of 46% in Europe,” according to Reuters News Agency, United Kingdom news agency.

But, beyond training people, what worries is the diffusion and development of Artificial Intelligence, in addition to the use of ChatGPT, which has been used by governments.

Worry about getting a job is worrisome.

How will the money be used?

First of all, about 20 million euros will be allocated to benefit people who are unemployed and therefore without the possibility of accessing aid that allows them to develop digital skills, in order to open up the possibilities of entering the labor market, according to the aforementioned medium.

Finally, the remaining 10 million euros will be used to promote jobs that can be replaced by AI.

“We will not be able to carry out any digital transformation if we are not capable of involving and empowering all human capital. There is no digital revolution without people”, affirmed the Undersecretary of Technological Innovation of the Italian government, Alessio Butti, according to the outlet hypertextualspecialized in reporting on technology, science and digital culture.

Laura Daniela Alarcon Vargas

