On Saturday, the three countries, which share common borders and are all governed by military councils, revealed the formation of an alliance that guarantees that they will cooperate militarily in the event that one of them is exposed to internal rebellion or external aggression.

“Today, I signed with the presidents of Burkina Faso and Niger the Liptako-Gourma Pact to create a coalition of Sahel countries with the aim of creating a framework for collective defense and mutual assistance,” the head of Mali’s ruling military junta, Assimi Goita, said on the X website.

The starting point for this alliance was the declaration by Mali and Burkina Faso, at the end of July, of solidarity with the military junta in Niger after the coup against President Mohamed Bazoum, in the face of the threat of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to military intervention to end the coup by force. The two countries said at the time that the war on Niger It will mean war against them as well.

“Very weak”

The American researcher specializing in international affairs, Ernina Zuckerman, does not rely much on the ability of this coalition to achieve its goals, whether in combating insurgency and terrorism at home, or deterring external aggression.

The researcher attributes this to:

Despite the extensive training that these armies received at the hands of American and European forces, they are very weak in the face of internal threats and external aggression. As a result of corruption, mismanagement, conflicting sectarian and ethnic interests, and excessive reliance on foreign forces.

Therefore, if the French forces decided to intervene militarily in Niger (to remove the current ruling military junta), they might alone be able to put an end to all of these armies combined.

This alliance may have been instigated by Wagner (the Russian special armed group), which is now seizing military bases left by French forces and UN peacekeepers (in Mali).

But Wagner deceives the governments of the three countries about the level of support it can provide them in the event of confrontations.

Message to ECOWAS

Regarding the impact of this new alliance on ECOWAS, of which the three countries are members, the American researcher says:

The coalition is a message to ECOWAS to reconsider its readiness for military intervention against Niger.

But given the weakness of the three countries and the internal challenges they face, it is not clear whether this message can really concern ECOWAS.

But at the same time, this tripartite alliance indicates that any future war will not be a matter of individual confrontations, but rather a regional affair.

“Endless” war

Despite the above, Ernina Tsukerman does not rule out entering the Sahel-Saharan region (central and western Africa) into a war, with all parties preparing for it, citing several indicators:

The formation of the tripartite alliance gives a signal to independence movements and terrorist organizations that the region is preparing for a possible internal war.

For their part, these movements and organizations are preparing for a conflict that will help them weaken the armies of the three countries and open the way for them to expand or invade the borders of other countries.

The various parties will prepare for confrontations in an all-out war, and this will be evident in mobilizing forces, raising funds for the battle, smuggling weapons and goods, forming alliances, and engaging in behind-the-scenes talks with potential allies such as tribes, militias, and regional stakeholders.

This will reflect on ECOWAS (which consists of 15 countries in Central and West Africa), with the possibility of a major division occurring within it, and that the region will enter into an endless war, in which losses are certain and gains are unclear.

It would be unwise for ECOWAS to engage in this confrontation alone without Western assistance, and such an all-out war would likely be inconclusive, bloody, chaotic, protracted, and a major humanitarian catastrophe.

