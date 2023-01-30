“The aim is to strengthen the alliance’s ties,” said a joint statement.

The two parties are restructuring the terms of their alliance, which has gone through comfortable periods since its inception in 1999, but also serious crises of confidence, especially with the fall of the former head of the alliance, Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested in late 2018 in Japan after being accused of embezzling funds and later fleeing to Lebanon.

The two groups will be on an equal footing, as each will own 15 percent of the capital of the other, “with an obligation to maintain (shares) and to set a ceiling for their contributions,” according to the statement.

The French group will not immediately sell its shares in April (28.4 percent), because its market value is currently much lower than that recorded in its accounts.

To avoid massive devaluation, this package will be placed in a trust fund based in France, and the voting rights attached to these shares will be “neutralized” for most decisions, according to the statement.

Renault will, in return, continue to receive dividends on these shares until the date of their actual sale, which has not yet been determined.

Nissan will also invest in AMP, Renault’s electric pole, as a “strategic shareholder”. The value of this investment has not yet been determined.

New joint operating ventures are also planned in Latin America, India and Europe, according to the statement.

Various aspects of these agreements are being finalized and have to be ratified by the boards of directors of the two groups.

More details will be announced on February 6, a source familiar with the file told AFP last week.