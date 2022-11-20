The minister added that the government seeks to enhance the ability of French companies to compete with their counterparts in Germany.

France, according to Le Maire, will reduce a special tax on electricity to a minimum, in accordance with European Union rules, and will allow companies to benefit from a special mechanism to obtain cheap energy produced from nuclear energy.

On the other hand, small companies will also benefit from energy price caps, which have already been worked on, and households are currently benefiting from them, he said.

Le Maire said in remarks to France Inter radio that the government will protect French companies, just as their German counterparts enjoy protection.

He added that France will make sure that the competition rules of the European Union are applied in all companies, whether it is Italian, Spanish, French or German.

Germany has allocated 200 billion euros ($206.9 billion) to protect companies and households from rising energy prices, which has drawn criticism from other EU countries, for fear of distorting the level playing field between the bloc’s countries.

And the French Ministry of Finance stated in a statement that the package of 8.4 billion euros, which was announced on Saturday, is a cost that includes the years 2022 and 2023 together.

France had allocated 45 billion euros ($46.55 billion) to help families earlier.