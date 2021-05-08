With the aim of encouraging the reception of the emerging coronavirus vaccine, the American “Google” company launched a special song available to users of the company’s products.

The “pollen song” is performed by the “Google” voice assistant, and it is possible to choose in the phone settings between the performer with the voice of a man or a woman.

To listen to the song, Android users must request the song from Google’s voice assistant.

The song’s lyrics read: “Let’s celebrate because we now have a vaccine that brings us back to our old routine. It was released to build our immunity while we care about our communities.”

Despite the simple lyrics of the song, “Google” hopes to encourage “hesitants” to get a dose of the vaccine, according to Sky News Arabia.

The song celebrates researchers, scientists, and front-line health workers around the world.