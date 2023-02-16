The project will contribute to supporting the non-oil domestic product in Saudi Arabia by up to 180 billion riyals (about 48 billion dollars), and will create 334,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

The New Square project is expected to be completed in 2030.

The new square project will adopt sustainability standards in its designs. The project will also include an innovative museum, a university specializing in technology and design, an integrated multi-use theater, and more than 80 areas for live performances and entertainment, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The project is located at the intersection of King Salman and King Khalid Roads, northwest of the city of Riyadh, on an area of ​​more than 19 square kilometers, and a floor area of ​​more than 25 million square meters. The project will also provide 104 thousand housing units, 9 thousand hospitality units, and commercial spaces extending to more than 980 thousand square meters, and others.

The new square development company will build the “cube” icon to embody a global cultural symbol for the city of Riyadh, with a height of 400 meters, a width of 400 meters, and a length of 400 meters.

The exterior of the cube will be inspired by the modern Najd character in its design.

The launch of the new square development company comes in line with the strategy of the Saudi Public Investment Fund aimed at unlocking the potential of promising sectors, empowering the private sector and increasing the volume of local content, contributing to the development of real estate projects and local infrastructure projects, and diversifying the sources of income of the local economy.