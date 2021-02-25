Without Carlos Tevez, still absent due to the death of his father at the weekend (he was licensed by the DT to accompany his family), the same Boca does not stop and Miguel Ángel Russo diagrammed a soccer test in which he began to give indications on what the game will be against Sarmiento de Junín.

The coach decided to try the same surnames that beat Newell’s in Rosario but he tried another type of tactical system. Much more offensive and that resembled – with nuances – that Boca that Guillermo Barros Schelotto implemented in 2017, when Apache had emigrated to China to play for Shanghai Shenua.

Cardona, key in this Boca 2021. (Photo: Juan Manuel Foglia)

With Nicolás Capaldo again on the right side and Fabra on the left, Boca stopped with a 4-3-3 that included the youthful Cristian Medina on one side, Jorman Campuzano as the only 5 and Edwin Cardona as an intern on the left . A small dejavú of the team that had Fernando Gago and Pablo Pérez in the eleven, but with Barrios in the center circle. Is Cardona capable of moving in that sector of the court and still being decisive on the offensive side? Against certain rivals it seems to be a more certain possibility.

The attack again found Mauro Zárate, but this time better surrounded by Sebastián Villa on the left and Eduardo Salvio on the right. Of course, that trident of Pavón, Banedetto and Centurión (explosive, decisive and scorer) barely has edges in common with the one Russo tried. But yes in the physiognomy that the team had. At least for the weekend game against an opponent who, in advance, feels inferior.

The options for the coach are many even with the same names. He can reposition Salvio and Villa as deployed midfielders and run to Cardona as Zárate’s companion. Or have Salvio as the pair with the former Vélez, something that the footballer who arrived from Benfica did during his first years at Lanús and Atlético de Madrid. It is true: Zárate is not close to being Benedetto, but he knows that he needs goals and a good performance so that the debate about his ownership begins to dilute with the days.

It is, from the names and given the absences of Tevez and Wanchope (it still has a long time to catch up with the group), the most offensive team that Boca can present as a starter. Outside, only Franco Soldano will wait for his moment, also to enter as a center-forward in the case of having minutes. Then, the alternatives are juvenile cigars: Obando, Maroni, Exequiel Zeballos and Luis Vázquez. They may have their chance.

Zárate, in action against Newell’s. (Photo: Juan José García)

The only thing that can modify this scheme is a last-minute irruption by Tevez. Something that seems less and less likely and that has as a precedent the final against Banfield in San Juan, when Apache arrived on the same day of the game and had to sit on the bench by decision of the coach.